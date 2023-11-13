‘His Cute Little Chunky Self’: Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Fans ‘Baby Fever’ After Sharing ‘Glowing’ New Photos with Infant Son Knight

Keshia Knight Pulliam gave social media users all of the feels after sharing a “morning cuddles” post with her and Brad James’ infant son.

The “House of Payne” actress started her Friday morning off right by relaxing in the bed beside her younger child on Nov. 10. In three photos shared on Pulliam’s Instagram page, she and the baby boy, whose name was recently revealed as Knight, can be seen smiling as they lay beside each other.

Keshia Knight Pulliam with son Knight. (Photo: @keshiaknightpulliam/Instagram)

Pulliam was spotted in a fluffy cream-colored robe, while her 7-month-old rocked a shirt with the Notorious B.I.G.’s face all over it.

“Morning cuddles with Bubba,” her caption read. “I remember when Sissy was this little… Now she is a big girl!! I’m going to enjoy these free cuddles as long as they last!! #HappyFriday.”

“The Cosby Show” star already has a 6-year-old daughter, Ella Grace Hartwell, with her ex-husband Edgerton “Ed” Hartwell. Her current husband James also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

As of this writing, her post received more than 110,000 likes, with over 3,000 comments, and was eventually reposted on The Shade Room’s page.

Many of their commenters seemed to be hypnotized by Pulliam’s son’s cuteness, for that’s all folks talked about. One person wrote, “Lol at his cute little chunky self she’s look good. Her skin is glowing.” There was another comment that read, “Baby look happier than I’ve been my whole life.”



A third comment compared the child’s chubbiness to the brand of popular round face cloth dolls, stating, “Looking like a little cabbage patch doll.” One other handler suggested that Pulliam’s post gave them the urge to have a baby, “This gave me baby fever for 2 seconds awww so precious.”

Watch the Full VIdeo Here.

Back in April, the “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” star announced the birth of her and James’ first child together, noting that Knight arrived on her 44th birthday!



“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… Thank you for the birthday wishes,” her caption read.

Pulliam shocked fans at the end of last year after announcing her pregnancy while on the “Tamron Hall” show. During the interview, the famous child star grew emotional as she spoke on her long journey to carrying a second child.

“When you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through this journey you’re just very – you want to just enjoy this moment,” she shared, “and want to make sure that everything is OK.”

Over the years, Pulliam has openly spoken about her tough fertility process. In an interview for OWN’s fertility documentary titled, “Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility,” she confessed wanting to freeze her eggs but suggested that she was unable to due to the shutdown of the “elective medical procedure.”

Congrats! Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband, Brad James, are expecting their first child together. pic.twitter.com/o5qwiKBfy7 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 2, 2022

In an interview with People magazine she explained, “I began the process of freezing my eggs, and then literally the day that I was supposed to start my meds is when, as a result of the pandemic, they shut down all elective medical procedures. So, I was unable to.”

While Pulliam has had trials and tribulations thrown her way, fans are saying she looks happier than ever as a noticeably proud mother of two.

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.