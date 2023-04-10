‘What an Eventful Birthday Week’: Keisha Knight Pulliam Reveals She Gave Birth to Her Second Child on Her 44th Birthday

Life just got a little more exciting for Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James after celebrating the birth of their first child together.

The husband and wife shared the exciting news on April 9, which also happened to be Pulliam’s 44th birthday. The ecstatic couple uploaded some of their early labor high jinks in the hospital in similar videos on Instagram.

The former child star is shown decked out in a hospital gown while sitting in a bed. The “For Better Or Worse” actor is shown in scrubs as he puts a smile on his wife’s face by joking, “This is how grown folks play doctor.”

Keshia Knight Pulliam, daughter Ella, newborn son, and husband Brad James. (Photo: @keshiaknightpulliam/Instagram)

In her post, “The House of Payne” actress noted that expanding their family as she rang in a new year made for an unforgettable experience. A quick snapshot in the aforementioned video showed Pulliam, her daughter Ella, James, and their baby boy back home and enjoying each other’s company.

“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week…Thank you for the birthday wishes!!” wrote the newly minted mom of two.

She did not reveal the baby’s name, but her comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from the likes of Porsha Williams, Lil Mo, Da Brat, Tim Reid, and many more. Her husband added, “The doctor is innnnnn!! Love u girl.” na

Pulliam shares her 6-year-old daughter, Ella, with her ex-husband Ed Hartwell. James also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The “A New Orleans Noel” stars announced that they were expecting in early December. The surprising life update came a little over a year after they tied the knot. The duo met while on the set of “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta” when they hit it off in between takes.

Keisha Knight Pulliam marries Brad James. pic.twitter.com/c1y423jgob — ACountryGirlWithALILCitySwag (@MsSouthernB4U) October 3, 2021

“We had a lot of downtime. There was a lot going on filming that project. So there were plenty of times where we would all just be sitting in the cast seats or the van … just talking,” Pulliam told 9Mag TV two years ago.

At that time, “The Cosby Show” actress had been divorced from the former NFL player Hartwell since 2020. Their nasty split ended with Pulliam gaining primary custody of Ella and $3,000 in monthly child support.

Despite her first trip down the aisle ending in disappointment, she remained optimistic about having another child in the future.

In the documentary “Eggs Over Easy,” she opened up about her fertility journey. “I decided to freeze my eggs because I’m 41. I know I want another baby, but I also know the time isn’t now,” she said in a clip.

She further explained, “I had gotten married and I thought I have plenty of time. I’ll have another baby right after this. But with divorce and life, things kind of took a left turn.” But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, her plans of following through with the procedure were put on ice.

After finding love again in her real-life co-star, Pulliam shared that they were open to letting their family expand naturally. And that they did.