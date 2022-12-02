‘The Baby Is Gonna be Gorgeous’: Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant with Her First Child with Husband Brad James and Fans Rejoice

Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband Brad James‘ fans and followers are elated that the couple is officially expanding their blended family after the actress announced on her Instagram page that she is pregnant.

Pulliam, who married James last October, shares a 5-year-old daughter Ella Grace Hartwell with former football player Edgerton Hartwell. Pulliam revealed the news on Dec. 1 while she and James were promoting their upcoming project, “A New Orleans Noel” on the “Tamron Hall” show.

Keshia Knight Pulliam announces she’s expecting her first child with her husband Brad James as the couple promoted their Christmas film “A New Orleans Noel.” @keshiaknightpulliam/Instagram

The Christmas movie also stars legendary singer and actress Patti LaBelle and “Sister, Sister” star Tim Reid. “A New Orleans Noel” is scheduled to premiere on Lifetime on Dec. 3. In the upload, Pulliam shared a clip of the pair posing alongside each other with a verse from Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” blaring the background.

The line used in particular for Pulliam’s video was “Ooh, baby, baby.” The 43-year-old even referenced the verse in her caption by writing, “Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!”

Despite announcing the exciting news, Pulliam didn’t reveal how far along she is or the child’s gender. As Pulliam’s announcement began circulating online, many people sent their well-wishes while expressing their happiness for “The Cosby Show” star.

“Okay sis she look tf good and her dude fine too. This couple is beautiful and the baby is gonna be gorgeous.”

“It’s so lovely being loved correctly. Congratulations.”

“Best news today!!! Absolutely happy for her!!!”

“This is WONDERFUL news!!! Congratulations y’all.”

“Omg omg omg! I’m sooo excited for you.”

In January 2022, Pulliam opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs via vitro fertilization during OWN’s “Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility” documentary. “Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility,” filmed in 2020, touches on fertility in the Black community.

Pulliam shared that she wanted to freeze her eggs because she wasn’t ready to have another child after her grueling divorce from her first husband, Edgerton Hartwell. Hartwell and Pulliam were married from 2016 to 2018. The pair’s short-lived union was met with infidelity rumors on Hartwell’s end.

She said, “So I decided to freeze my eggs because I’m 41. I know I want another baby, but I also know the time isn’t now. And it’s so funny because when this whole documentary started I just came on to narrate I never in a million years thought I would also be an active in front of the camera part of this documentary.”

Pullman wrapped up the conversation by giving fans insight on her original plan to conceive her second child. She said, “I had my daughter at 38, she’s 3 now. I had gotten married and I thought you know I have plenty of time. We’ll have another baby right after this. But with divorce and life, things kind of took a left turn.”

She added, “Not to say it was wrong but sometimes life throws you curveballs. You can have your perfect forever planned out… what I have learned is my plan b has also been God’s plan a.”

On Jan.6, Pulliam revealed to People magazine that she couldn’t freeze her eggs because the “elective medical procedure” shut down.

She told the publication, “I began the process of freezing my eggs and then literally the day that I was supposed to start my meds is when, as a result of the pandemic, they shut down all elective medical procedures. So, I was unable to continue.”

An elective medical procedure is a surgery selected by the patient or the doctor and is favorable for the individual involved but not considered urgent. Vitro fertilization falls under that category.

Immediately following that mishap, Pulliam shared that she and James were open to the idea of naturally conceiving a child if it happened despite sharing she wasn’t ready in the past.