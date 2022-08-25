‘The Way He Let That Saw Go!’: Keshia Knight Pulliam Fans Want to Know What She Was Wearing to Make Husband Brad James Drop Everything

Keshia Knight Pulliam had fans wondering what attire she had on behind the camera after seeing her husband, Brad James, react to her telling him to “come inside, take a shower, and cool off.”

The 43-year-old actress uploaded a video onto Instagram that shows her trying to convince her husband of nearly one year to postpone his chicken coop venture so they can spend some quality time together.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James @keshiaknightpulliam/Instagram

“Let’s see what this sexy husband of mine is outside doing…Hey husband what you doing?” Keshia asked in the video while her shirtless hubby was in the middle of sawing some wood for their chicken coop.

“I think we should- I think you need to come inside and take a shower and cool off, what do you think? Eeouuu”

James immediately became sidetracked from his initial job, dropped the saw and ran to his wife as he let out a simple “S—t.”

Keshia captioned her video, “In today’s farm chronicles… Let the building begin!! [laughing emojis]”

Her interesting video received her 200,000 plays and left fans assuming Ms. Keshia was wearing a spicy set of clothing due to her husband’s quick response.

“She came out looking all yummy and he couldn’t resist!”

“The way he let that saw go!! He had to of saw something”

“Love it! She must’ve came outside in something real sexy and he couldn’t resist!! That’s what married people do.”

Many other fans couldn’t help but crack up at Keshia’s laughter behind the camera after Brad saw her appearance.

“Keshia girl, why are you running!?”

“Alright now Keshia, don’t start nothing you can’t finish lol!”

The Georgian couple met on the set of the 2019 TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta,” and became engaged during quarantine. In 2021, the pair officially tied the knot in an “intimate ceremony at their home,” according to Hot New Hip Hop Magazine. Keshia and Brad have no issue showcasing their love for each other on social media. For Brad’s birthday in July, Keshia posted a beautiful video montage dedicated to her beau and their love stating that there is “no one else I want to do like wife.”