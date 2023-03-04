‘You Been Pregnant Forever’: Keisha Knight Pulliam’s Baby Bump Photo Has Fans Speculating How Far Along She Is

Keshia Knight Pulliam has been glowing her entire pregnancy, but fans want to know when she’s going to give birth to her baby.

“The Cosby Show” actress recently uploaded two photos of herself in the form of a video with the song, “Good Vibes” by Ayah The Light playing in the background.

Keshia Knight Pulliam shows off her baby bump. (Photo: @keshiaknightpulliam/Instagram)

“Just saying hi!!” Pulliam wrote as her caption.

The cute 5-second clip received over 191,000 plays and over 30,000 likes.

As adorable as Pulliam’s video was, several fans couldn’t help but inquire about her due date, noting that she’s been with child seemingly for a while.

“Wait you can’t still be pregnant, Keke done had her baby so [face palm emoji]”



“When yr baby due… Keke Palmers baby has made his arrival!!”

Pulliam appeared to have grown tired of the messages because she responded back to a fan who commented, “Damn she still pregnant.”



“#ThingsYouDontSayToAPregnantWoman,” the 43-year-old wrote back.

Keshia Knight Pulliam claps back at fan. @keshiaknightpulliam/Instagram

At the end of last year, Pulliam shocked the world by announcing that she and her husband, Brad James, were expecting their first child together.

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023,” her Instagram caption read.

The two revealed that their bundle of joy was baking on the “Tamron Hall Show” while promoting their Christmas film, “A New Orleans Noel.”

Though Pulliam and James made their pregnancy known to viewers, they did not publicly disclose their child’s due date.

During the interview, Pulliam became emotional as she explained why she refrained from sharing the news sooner.

“The funny thing is not that I’ve been trying to hide it, but you know when you’ve had a miscarriage when you’ve gone through this journey you’re just very, you want to just enjoy this moment,” Pulliam shared, “and want to make sure that everything is OK.”

The Emmy-winning actress also discussed how excited her 6-year-old daughter, Ella Grace Hartwell, felt about becoming a big sister.

Pulliam shares Ella with her ex-husband, former NFL linebacker Edgerton “Ed” Hartwell II. The two had a short-lived marriage that lasted from 2016 to 2018.

This photo just melted our hearts! (📷:Keshia Knight Pulliam) pic.twitter.com/0dtdyenpKr — ESSENCE (@Essence) September 6, 2018

In an interview for OWN’s fertility documentary titled, “Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility,” Pulliam revealed that she was going through the process of freezing her eggs but couldn’t due to the shutdown of the “elective medical procedure.”

She told People Magazine, “I began the process of freezing my eggs and then literally the day that I was supposed to start my meds is when, as a result of the pandemic, they shut down all elective medical procedures. So, I was unable to continue.”

Life may have thrown unforeseen curveballs in Pulliam’s way, but it seems as if everything ended up working out the way it was intended to.