‘Start By Publicly Apologizing to Jordyn Woods’: Tristan Thompson Seemingly Regrets Hurting Khloé Kardashian’s Sister Kylie Jenner By Kissing Jenner’s Best Friend

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fans are in for a treat next week when some of the sisters finally have a one-on-one with Tristan Thompson.

For the first time, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward will open up about the fallout caused by his cheating scandals during the course of his relationship with Khloé Kardashian. The Good American co-founder and the NBA player dated off and on for the better part of five years before ending their relationship in 2021.

During their time together, they welcomed two children, a daughter named True born in 2018 and a son named Tatum born via surrogacy in 2022. Despite amicably co-parenting and Thompson’s continued presence around the family, Khloé has insisted that she is no longer pursuing a romantic dynamic between them.

Tristan Thompson (at left with Khloé Kardashian, at right with son Prince, daughter True, and newborn son Theo) says he felt “disgusted” after cheating on Khloé. (Photos: @realtristan13/Instagram, @khloekardashian/Instagram)

In a teaser for the show’s Nov. 16 episode, Thompson sits down with Kourtney Kardashian to discuss the mishandling of his relationship with Khloé.

“I’m in a place now where I can own up to the mistakes I made,” says Thompson in the preview.

Kourtney, in a confessional scene, admits that she and the athlete have been unable to connect due to his various cheating scandals, which date back to 2016, when his ex Jordan Craig, who was pregnant with his first child at the time, claimed he was still involved with her when he began dating Khloé.

When Kourtney is face to face with Thompson, she asks, “Do you feel anything?”

“When I cheat? I feel disgusted the next day,” Thompson responded in the snippet of the discussion that ends on a cliffhanger in the promo.

His candid remarks set off a flood of reactions from viewers who took an interest in his relationships with women other than Khloé.

“Is he going to sit down with his other son’s mothers and start being apart of his children’s lives and supporting them? We tired of seeing him play uncle when we know he has other children that he is neglecting!!!!! It’s just disgusting,” wrote one person.

Aside from his son, Prince, 6, whom he shares with Craig, Thompson has a second son named Theo. He and model Maralee Nichols welcomed the latter child in December 2021, seven months before his son with Khloé was born.

MIND GAMES !! Tristan Thompson Shares How He Feels After He Cheats! “I Feel Disgusted The Next Day” pic.twitter.com/naWUo49W3N — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 9, 2023

“But what about when you don’t claim your kids?” wrote another person. In October, Jordan’s sister, Kai Craig, accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad to Prince and failing to pay child support and school tuition.

“He can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable,” wrote Kai in a deleted post.

Elsewhere in the episode promo, old wounds regarding Thompson kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods at a party in 2019 resurface. “Everyone got affected differently, you know, but I think you were affected the most,” he tells the beauty mogul.

“His feeling bad should start by publicly apologizing to Jordyn Woods for that mess he plunged her into. He’s a clown,” read a comment about the controversy.

Jordyn woods upcoming red table talk pic.twitter.com/p2LefCcGRL — The Internet Is Undefeated (@livekomik) March 1, 2019

The incident led to the demise of Jenner and Woods’ friendship and divided fans as the Kardashian Klan exiled Woods from their inner circle. The SECNDNTUR founder spoke in-depth about the scandal on “The Red Table Talk.”

The two young women have since reconciled and were spotted hanging out over the summer.

