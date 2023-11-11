‘You’re Not Gonna Win This One’: Apryl Jones Says She’s Done Protecting Omarion Who Treated Her Like ‘Utter S—t’ After Singer Speaks on Her Dating Lil Fizz

Apryl Jones is seemingly ready to dish on the real details of her past relationship with Omarion. The former couple has been co-parenting their two children, son Megaa and daughter A’Mei, since their breakup in 2015.

Omarion recently sat down for an interview on “The Jason Lee Show,” where he was asked about his ex’s past relationship with his former B2K bandmate Lil Fizz. Jones and the boyband rapper dated briefly in 2019 before ending their controversial romance in early 2020.

Apryl Jones responds to Omarion speaking about her past relationship with Lil Fizz. Photos: Apryljones/Instagram; Omarion/Instagram.

Publicly, Omarion has taken an unbothered stance, often saying that his ex and former friend were consenting adults and could make their own decisions, regardless of his disapproval. However, in July 2022, it appeared as though he and Lil Fizz exchanged subtle jabs at each other on Instagram.

“We all reap what we sow…whatever energy and whatever we’re intent that we create, you know, especially if it’s a negative one, you gon’ get it back tenfold. Pain hit different when you gotta sit in it,” he told Lee when asked why he did not show public outrage over the courtship. Jones, obviously triggered by the interview, did little to bite her tongue when she addressed some of Omarion’s remarks.

“Y’all be so confused…You don’t know that person,” she began, first targeting his fans’ show of support. “If a man or a woman does not want to be exposed, then start being good to the people you are with,” added the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum.

Elsewhere in her rant, she stated, “Why would you think that a person who you treated you like utter s—t is supposed to protect you? But that is what we do. I refuse to do it anymore. If you’re a piece of s—t, you are definitely a piece of s—t, and I won’t sit here and try to cover.”

The mother of two said it was time for her to speak freely to challenge Omarion’s version of the truth. “Let’s meet in a room and put me on the interview, Jason Lee…give it a fair shot because it hasn’t been fair to me to hear my name constantly…I haven’t been able to tell my side. I have literally shut the f—k up. I have taken care of my kids. I have been quiet.”

As she nears her 37th birthday in December, Jones said this is the year of accountability, facts, calling out narcissists, and not being victimized by others’ narratives about her. Some social media users are ready to hear her full story, though others say it is probably best she keep quiet.

“I think she’s holding some horrible s–t in that went on in they relationship.. So she’s on edge every time she hears a slight bit of shade. She’s bouta let it out,” wrote one user. Another person insisted, “Don’t do it, Apryl.. You not gonna win this one. SILENCE.” A third comment read, “Girl, please, you still violated when you dated Fizz. Stop the CAP.”

Though Jones has faced backlash for her dating history, Omarion drew mixed reactions after Lee revealed that he was romantically interested in Karrueche Tran after they linked at a party. However, the chemistry led nowhere, and soon after, she went public as Chris Brown’s girlfriend in 2010.

Omarion laughed at the memory and said he did not know what happened between him and Tran. Brown did not find the exchange humorous. In an Instagram Story post, he said that the singer was lame, reaching for the stars with his recollection.

