‘He Had Snowman Flashbacks’: Fans Say Jeezy Has ‘a Chance’ with Nia Long After Actress’ Confession for Dating Drug Dealers Leaves Him Wide-Eyed

Nia Long’s latest reveal on Jeezy’s “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget” interview has fans playing cupid with the two stars.

During the hour-long conversation, which is currently trending on YouTube, the “Love Jones” star revealed that her type in high school greatly differed from her recent romances.

Long was previously in a 13-year relationship with former Boston Celtics coach and ex-fiancè, Ime Udoka. The pair unfortunately split last year after it was revealed that he cheated on her with a female staff member.

Fans tell Jeezy to shoot his shot at Nia Long after she reveals her past love for drug dealers. (L) Jeezy (Pictured: @jeezy/Instagram) (R) Nia Long (Pictured: @iamnialong/Instagram)

“When I was in high school, I only dated drug dealers,” she told Jeezy at the 20:54 mark of the interview. Long’s confession arose after she noted that she could tell the “Put On” rapper was deeply “guarded” due to his past street life.

After her announcement, a taken aback Jeezy replied, “Oh really,” while his eyes widened.

“Oh my God, that’s where it was – I lived in South Central LA,” Long said. “That’s what it was.”

Jeezy then replied, “I would’ve never thought that.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

While Long, 53, lived in Los Angeles during her teenage years, she is originally from New York. As for Jeezy, the father of four was born in South Carolina, but soon moved to Hawkinsville, Georgia.

This particular clip was soon shared on X, where many commenters suggested that Jeezy was ready to shoot his shot at Long now that he was aware of her past dating type.

A few tweets include: “Jeezy like ‘sooooo you saying I have a chance?’” “Once she said that he had snowman flashbacks like,” “Jeezy about to get in where he fit in,” and “Got snowman thinking about love again.”

A few users also felt chemistry oozing from the short clip of Long and Jeezy. One person wrote, “Why did they record their first date and call it an interview?” Someone else even instructed the “Missing” actress to “Bagg Em Niaaaaa.”

Got snowman thinking about love again https://t.co/533rqTBuBk — Undisclosed Participant (@PlayaccountJJ) November 9, 2023

“Snowman” is a nickname Jeezy began calling himself way before he rose to fame in the industry. It can be inferred that the moniker refers to Jeezy’s former life as a heavy drug dealer. He even seemingly explained the reason for his name in the 2006 song “Jeezy the Snowman.”

During his first verse, Jeezy raps, “In my hood they call me Jeezy the Snowman / You get it? / Jeezy the Snowman / I’m iced out, plus I got snow, man.”

The 46-year-old quickly capitalized off the name, making it his alter ego while also creating a T-shirt with a large angry Snowman logo. In a 2015 interview with Complex, he reflected on his shirt’s impact.

“People were coming up to me saying, ‘I just want to thank you for creating a way for everybody to eat,’ ” he told the outlet. “They was like, ‘We want to give you some free stuff because we sold this many Snowman shirts.’ ”

Additionally, the rest of Jeezy and Long’s interview unpacked their traumatic childhood experiences as well as their failed relationships. While Long and Udoka have been broken up for a year, Jeezy recently filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai.

The two share a 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, and are currently trying to reach a consensus on a custody agreement for the infant.

Long is also battling for custody with Udoka for their 12-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka.

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.