Nia Long Files for Sole Physical and Legal Custody of 11-Year-Old Son Nearly a Year After Ime Udoka’s Public Cheating Scandal

Nia Long is reportedly seeking full custody of her 11-year-old son, Kez, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka. The news comes nearly one year after Udoka’s highly publicized cheating scandal.

According to legal documents reportedly obtained by The Blast, Long’s attorney, Samantha Spector, filed a case to “determine a parental relationship” to where the actress can receive sole physical and legal custody of the tween.

Nia Long is reportedly seeking full custody of her 11-year-old son, Kenzo. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram)

Long, 52, also reportedly asked a Los Angeles County Court judge for Udoka to be given visitation rights and for him to pay all attorney fees for the case.

Once news about this possible court battle hit The Shade Room, several individuals didn’t hesitate to choose which celebrity they were fully supporting.

“So he cheated and now he’s not a good father? Y’all females be miserable af lol soon as y’all get hurt y’all involve the kids smh.”



“Maybe she’s filing so she can make sole decisions on her son and his wellbeing without having to consult anyone.”

“Just because she’s trying to get full custody, doesn’t mean the father can’t have visitation so stop it.”

“Cheating shouldn’t be a reason for full custody. If the other parent isn’t negligent in caring for a kid, why not just co-parent and share custody?”

There were also a few comments that speculated the reason for Long’s filing was because of Udoka’s hectic schedule as a professional basketball coach.

One user wrote “Y’all sound crazy. He is a NBA coach. Most of the year he is away on travel… it’s only right for her to have full custody. And really this s–t ain’t none of our business. S–t half y’all in the comments don’t know your uncle or granddaddy ya real daddy anyway.”

The 46-year-old previously coached the Boston Celtics, however, he was let go after having a romantic relationship with a female staffer. He is now the head coach for the Houston Rockets.

Three months after Udoka’s secret love affair with the team’s service manager was revealed, People magazine reported that he and Long had called off their 13-year relationship.

In a December 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Love Jones” star reflected on the humiliating experience and claimed that Kez took it the hardest.

“He still has moments where it’s not easy for him,” she said. “The most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”

Long also has a 22-year-old son, Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, from a previous relationship.

