‘Maxx a Real Wigga and Not Faking It Like Kelce’: NFL Star Maxx Crosby Spotted Smoking During Post Game Interview Weeks After Nearly Dropping the N-Word Bomb 

The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game on Sunday, Nov. 4, against the New York Giants under new head coach Anthony Pierce. But star player Maxx Crosby is getting all the attention after he was seen smoking what fans believe is a blunt during a live post-game interview on Facebook.

Maxx Crosby smoking during a post-game interview draws comparisons to Travis Kelce. (Photos: @maxxcrosby/Instagram)

Fans online were in tears after watching footage of the shirtless tattooed football player as he was causally seen holding a brown leaf and lifting his hand to his mouth several times.

“Maxx Crosby smoking a backwood,” wrote one X user. Another said, “I smoke cigars that ain’t no regular cigar. He smoking a blunt live on TV.”

There were also a few critical remarks from social media users comparing Crosby to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and others saying he gets a pass because he’s not Black.

“They say “you can have a body full of tattoos, talk black, hell, you can even smoke a backwood on live tv for all we care as long as you’re not black while doing it,” wrote one person. A fourth added, “I feel like Maxx a real wigga and not faking it like Kelce was for some reason LMAO.”

Also after the game, Crosby hopped on Instagram Live to flex with his team following their win against the New York Giants with a score of 30-6. A video clip shows him and his teammates smoking cigars while listening to Drake in the locker room.

Crosby was also in hot water last month after the Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, and team owner Mark Davis said there needed to be a change. The following day at 10 p.m. Davis made that change by firing Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

One of the first reactions came from one of the Raiders top five players Crosby. He had no disdain for his former coach, and thanked him for what he had done in the past.

On his podcast “The Rush With Maxx,” Crosby said, “First off, just giving my thanks to Coach McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. You know, the second I got that Coach McDaniels was going to be our next head coach, he reached out to me right away, ends up giving me a life-changing contract.”

He said that he wished his former coach and GM the best, but Crosby had to focus on the future. The Raiders’ next opponents were the equally disappointing New York Giants. To get fans hyped for what would become a 30-6 Raiders victory on Nov. 5, the Raiders’ X account made a post where Crosby called on fans to show up at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The video got more fan interactions than the team could have guessed, but it wasn’t for the reason that they would have expected.

In the clip Crosby says to the camera, “Raider Nation, what is up, it’s Maxx Crosby in the building. Just got done with practice. I just wanna say Sunday y’all n- … need to be out in Allegiant in full effect. It’s ’bout to be a movie. We love you guys. Raider Nation just win, baby.”

The video has 6.5m views and counting, with over 1.9k comments and 7.8k reposts. While that may seem good for the post, it is mostly because a lot of fans think that Crosby almost slipped up and said the N-word before saying “need to.”

Some viewers of the post took offense to it saying, “This not flattering, he needs to be checked. Stop giving these people passes to disrespect us….I give him 5 years and he gonna be just like Paul Wall, and Travis Kelce hanging up his cosplaying Black suit.”

Most others made jokes about how close it sounded like he came to saying the word. One fan said, “dude was about to say the N word,” while another said, “It was finna roll off his tongue smooth too he says it all the time.”

Some even made jokes comparing Crosby to another NFL defensive star player, Nick Bosa. When Bosa was coming into the league he was the topic of a lot of discussion because of some of the things he had tweeted.

Some of Bosa’s tweets included “Black Panther is the worst Marvel movie,” “Beyonce’s music sucks,” and “Kaepernick is a clown.” He also made tweets about supporting Trump. He deleted them all before he was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers, but Black NFL fans have not let him forget his past.

Every time Bosa plays there are memes about him wanting to sack Black quarterbacks, or that he doesn’t like his Black teammates. When the 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, there was a joke that the ancestors stopped Bosa from winning a ring during Black History Month.

