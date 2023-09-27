‘Where Was This Level of Awareness a Year Ago’: Nia Long Sparks Conversation About ‘White Tears’ In Response to Celtics’ Handling of Ime Udoka’s Reported Mistress

It has been a year since Nia Long was thrust into a high-profile cheating scandal between her, her longtime partner Ime Udoka and Boston Celtics staffer Kathleen Lynch. Since then, she has continued to call out her treatment in the situation.

In September 2022, the Celtics head coach was suspended months after taking the team to the NBA Finals. As the weeks followed, more news regarding the reasoning behind the suspension came to light. It was revealed then that Udoka reportedly was cheating on Long with a Celtics staffer.

Rumors of an affair had been circulating months before, but nothing seemed concrete until the suspension was handed down. During the coverage of the head coach’s infidelity, many news sites put Long’s name in the headlines while keeping Lynch’s under wraps.

Nia Long calls out the Celtics along with Ime Udoka’s mistress over the way that Udoka’s cheating scandal was covered. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram)

Not much is known about Lynch, and Long believes there was an effort by the Celtics organization to keep her life private. Lynch reportedly has a connection to former Boston Celtics player Danny Ainge and his daughter, with whom Lynch attended college. Ainge, who has served as chief of basketball operations for the Celtics, reportedly helped Lynch to get her position.

Long has stated before that she feels the media has produced plenty of coverage on her and her children while Udoka’s mistress stayed out of the public eye. In an interview with “The Cut” in February, Long said, “The Celtics made a choice to make my family business public, and I don’t understand why.”

In a recent Instagram post, the “Love Jones” actress continued to call out the way the Celtics. She posted a clip from the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast where Dr. Yaba Blay talked about white fragility and the weaponization of white tears.

Blay said, “The minute a white woman cries, the world has to stop. ‘Oh my God; what’s wrong with you baby?’ Black women cry. We can be rolling around on the ground screaming, and you are unmoved because you’ve been socialized not to see us as human beings.”

Blay went on to say that white women turn on their “tears” as a way to avoid accountability. This must have stuck with Long because she captioned the post, saying, “Where was this level of awareness a year ago @celtics??? #kathleenlynch.”

Snoop Dogg commented on the post with, “Accountability to my sis and nefews retribution is in order I stands with u @iamnialong I. got ya bac.”

Other fans also showed they were in Long’s corner.

Udoka did not stay in the hot seat for long. After serving his one-year suspension from the Celtics, he was signed as the new head coach of the Houston Rockets. Long reportedly commented on his new position when the news dropped in Spring 2023. In an Instagram post, Long said, “The best revenge, is no revenge. Move on. Be happy.”

Today, Long and Udoka are battling over the custody of their son Kez. Long, who says Udoka “has failed” to provide support for Kez, has requested physical and legal custody of their son, while Udoka wants joint custody.

