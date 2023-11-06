‘Lauryn Please…Just Do Better’: Lauryn Hill Accused of Being a ‘Liar’ After She Claims Fans Are ‘Lucky’ She Performs at All During a Recent Show Following Chronic Tardiness

During a recent stop on her tour, Lauryn Hill decided to unapologetically address her chronic tardiness to shows.

As Hill’s solo stardom began to catapult in the late 1990s, she created quite a reputation for herself after constantly arriving more than two hours late to performances. Due to the eight-time Grammy winner’s inability to attend her own concerts on time, a vast majority of fans have deemed her an unreliable artist to purchase tickets for a performance of hers.

Fans call Lauryn Hill a ‘liar’ after she defends her constant tardiness. (Pictured: @mslaurynhill/Instagram)

While she’s previously apologized for her actions and even offered refunds to unfulfilled fans who’ve voiced their frustrations, the mother of six chose to double down on her lateness while speaking to a large sea of concertgoers over the weekend.

Hill is currently traveling to different states in honor of the 25th anniversary of her only solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” On Saturday, Nov. 4, she was scheduled to perform at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Unsurprisingly, she got on stage a tad bit late and had some choice words for folks who had an issue with it.

In a video captured by an attendee, the “Sister Act 2” actress could be seen standing on stage beside her mother, Valerie Hill, and her children.

“They say, ‘Hey, yeah she’s late. She’s late tonight.’ Yo y’all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night,” Hill proclaimed while screams filled the atmosphere. “I don’t do it because they let me do it, I do it because I stand here in the name of God and I do it!”

She continued, “God is the one who allows me to do it, he’s surrounded me with family and community when there was no support. When the album sold so many records and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like the make another one.’ ”

After a moment of silence, Hill added, “So, I went around the world and I played the same album over and over and over and over and over and over again! Because we’re the survivors. And not just the survivors, we’re the thrivers.”

Hill’s words quickly caught the attention of individuals on X, who had no problem chiming in on the topic. A few online critics didn’t appear to be moved by her message, suggesting that the drawn-out rant was just a way for Hill to not take accountability for her actions.

One handler wrote, “Lauryn please…just do better and show up on time for your fans who PAID money to see you. Talking about y’all lucky girl them tables can turn.”

Another critic claimed, “Lauryn Hill has got to be the biggest liar on earth. I had an ex whose mom worked events for artist and she was one of them. They literally was about the shut everything down until she randomly showed up 3-4 later that she was supposed to and she was rude as h–l.”

Lauryn please…just do better and show up on time for your fans who PAID money to see you. Talking about y’all lucky 😂 girl them tables can turn. https://t.co/61bhn7Bnw5 — Ricoya (@Ambitious_Taion) November 6, 2023

There were also a few commenters who called out the icon’s statement suggesting that no one proposed a second album to her. Someone tweeted, “She is so confusing. What does she mean no one showed up to ask her to make a follow up to ‘Miseducation’? I could have sworn people were CLAMORING for new music. And what does that have to do with being habitually late and disrespectful to your audience?”

Additionally, another X user posted, “I find it hard to believe that her label didn’t want a second album given the massive sales and amount of awards it won. she needs to stop lying already.”

During “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” era, the 48-year-old was signed to Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records. Although some find it hard to believe she was never given a helping hand for a potential second album, Hill first revealed the news while speaking to Rolling Stone in a 2021 interview.

“No one from my label has ever called me and asked, ‘How can we help you make another album,’ ever!… Did I say ever? Ever,” the former Fugees member said on an episode of “Rolling Stone’s 5000 Greatest Albums” podcast.

Hill’s iconic debut project awarded her many accolades, including several Grammys, a Billboard Award, and three NAACP Image Awards.

