‘You Weren’t There’: Lauryn Hill’s Ex Rohan Marley Says Musician Robert Glasper Needs to ‘Check His Facts’ Regarding Singer Stealing Music and Not Writing ‘Miseducation’ Album

Rohan Marley believes Robert Glasper is misinformed in regard to the music producer’s controversial comments calling out Lauryn Hill for exploiting musicians’ work on her solo studio album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

During a radio interview with Houston’s 97.9 The Box, Glasper said that while working for the artist as her principal pianist for a 2008 gig, he was advised to not look her in the eye and to address her as Ms. Hill. He claimed he did not follow the latter direction, instead opting to meet her with the same level of respect he felt he was shown by calling her Lauryn.

Rohan Marley (far right) calls out Robert Glasper (left photo) for accusing Lauryn Hill of not properly crediting musicians for work on “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” (Photos: @robertglasper/Instagram, @romarley/Instagram)

“Respect I respect. … You can’t come into a situation, especially when you’ve already stolen all of my friends’ music. ‘Miseducation’ was made by great producers and musicians that I know personally. … You got a big head off of music you didn’t even write. … Nothing I’m saying is a lie,” said the record producer in the Aug. 13, 2018, discussion about his experience with her.

The interview clip recently resurfaced on IG, catching Rohan’s attention. He dated the Fugees singer-rapper for more than a decade, beginning in the mid-1990s. They have five children together. “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” was released in 1998 and includes a ballad dedicated to their son Zion.

Damn, Robert Glasper took Lauryn Hill to task! I don’t even think these stories are disputable. “I went into it thinking, ‘Hey, you steal music.’ You haven’t done enough to be the way you are. And the one you did that was great (Miseducation)…you didn’t do.” pic.twitter.com/edmNah9IUK — Januarian Aquarian (@iDrewItUp) August 14, 2018

The Jamaican artist first hit back with, “You weren’t there for the ‘Miseducation’ Album … so check your facts.” He then fired off additional comments, one of which stated, “This man came on the scene 2003 .. how is he even talking about Ms Hill … these learnt musicians always want more credit than they deserve.”

Without naming the supposed slighted musicians, Rohan explained they were work-for-hires and played exactly what Hill instructed them to, suggesting that is partly why they went uncredited on the album as producers or contributing writers. Many of the project’s tracks list Hill as the performer as well as sole writer and producer.

“She didn’t walk into the studio to be this gentleman’s friend…obviously the ego can’t handle that base on his own mind …So what she don’t want no eye contact with what turns out to be a guy like this ‘ Ms Hill knew that going in …She just needed a musician to translate her ideas onto the track being he’s a paid musician,” he added.

The “Ex-Factor” songstress hit back at Glasper in 2018, discrediting his claims, including that she docked his pay without just cause.

“I’m confused as to why such a principled musician, who thought I ‘stole’ from his friends, would show up to work for me anyway. If that was hypocrisy or opportunism instead of genuine interest, it would further explain why an artist would feel the need to put his or her guard up,” Hill wrote on Medium.

Glasper, however, remains unmoved on his stance about his industry peer. While at the Mondo NYC Music Conference that year, he said he did does not regret truth. Music engineer Guru, known for his work with Jay-Z, had a different story about Hill in 2023, when he stated that she did write her own lyrics and was a pleasure to work with.