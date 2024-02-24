Bob Marley’s Son Rohan Praising Lauryn Hill, Ex-Girlfriend and Mother of Five of His Children, as a ‘Fantastic’ Human Being In Resurfaced Clip: ‘I Highly Respect Her’

Rohan Marley reflected on his relationship with Lauryn Hill in a resurfaced clip from a resurfaced interview on Feb. 20. Rohan’s father is “One Love” singer Bob Marley, and the 51-year-old shares five children with Hill.

Marley praised Hill during the interview and noted that outside of his famous family, Hill was his “favorite” musician. The Jamaican Marley Coffee founder and Hill dated on and off for 13 years and had five kids, including their son, Zion, who was born in 1997. Their daughter Selah was born in 1998. The couple welcomed another son, Joshua, in 2001 as well as their son, John, who was born in 2003. The duo welcomed another daughter, Sara, in 2008.

Lauryn Hill (L) brings Rohan Marley (R) on stage during The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour at the Barclays Center on Oct. 19, 2023. (Photo: @AroundMyNayborhood YouTube)

Lauryn later welcomed another son in 2011, Micah Hill, but she has not publically shared who his father is except to say that Marley is not his biological father. Marley has 13 children, including two with his ex-wife Geraldine Khawly, whom he was married to from 1993 until 1996. The former couple had their daughter Eden in 1994 and their son Nico in 1995.

The former University of Miami linebacker and the Grammy Award-winning singer met while Marley was still married to Khawly and Hill was in a relationship with former Fugees member Wyclef Jean.

Jean blamed his relationship with Hill as the reason for the Fugees breaking up during an interview with radio station Power 106 in Los Angeles back in 2012. He also claimed that the paternity of Zion was in question, but Rohan denied that Zion’s paternity was ever an issue.

Hill later wrote and recorded her debut solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” while she was pregnant with Zion, and Rohan says he was with her during the entire process, including arranging for her to use his father’s recording studio in Jamaica when she needed to get a break from New York.

After being asked on the “We In Miami Podcast” in May 2022 about what it was like dating Hill, Rohan replied, “It was wonderful.”

“It was beautiful,” he continued. “I learned a lot. Maybe living together and being together as a couple and things, that doesn’t work in that sense, but as a human being, as the mother of my children, I highly respect her.”

Rohan went on to say that his five children with Hill are all beautiful and creative.

“She lets our children live and be themselves,” he continued. “I like her ideology as a person. … She’s really super f—king fantastic. … My favorite artist outside of my brothers and sisters and the reggae, Lauryn Hill is my favorite.”

Fans reacted to a clip from the interview on Instagram. One fan replied, “THIS is how a man is supposed to speak about the mother of his children! LADIES we also need to reciprocate this energy!”

“That was beautiful,” added another. Rohan and Hill reportedly ended their relationship in 2009, and the former duo became grandparents in 2017 after their son Zion had his own son, Zephaniah. Zion also has a daughter, Azaria.

PROUD GRANDPARENTS: Lauryn Hill & Rohan Marley Pose With Their Grandson. pic.twitter.com/OYw2DbNxLT — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) July 4, 2017

Hill wrote a song about her first child called “To Zion,” which was on her first album. Zion surprised his mom during her performance at the ONE MusicFest in Atlanta back in 2022, and Hill introduced her grandchildren to the audience.