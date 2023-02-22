‘They Should’ve Told Lauryn It Was Today’: Lauryn Hill Fans Are Nervous About Her Timeliness After Reports That She Will Headline Philadelphia’s Annual Roots Picnic 

The annual Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is set for June 2 to 4, with vocal legend Lauryn Hill headlining as part of a celebration of her five-time Grammy Award-winning album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” reaching its 25th anniversary.

Recording artist Lauryn Hill pays tribute to Nina Simone during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The news was uploaded on the @rootspicnic Twitter page on Monday, Feb. 20, where many fans expressed eagerness to purchase tickets. It wasn’t long before the information was uploaded to other social media sites, such as @balleralert, via Instagram.

While several fans were excited about the upcoming event, there were a few skeptics who voiced their concerns about Hill’s ability to be on time for her concerts.

“They should’ve told Lauryn Hill it was the day before so she could be on time.”



“Chile this must gone be a Roots late night dinner cause SugahFoot don’t show up until 5 hours after she’s supposed to go on.”



“They must don’t know that Lauryn Hill either will be 3-5 hours late or NOT show up!!! Why do folks keep booking her!!”

Though she is an artistic legend, Hill has slowly created a name for herself throughout the years as someone who shows up incredibly late to her own performances.

In 2021, fans were left disappointed after the anticipated “The Fugees” reunion tour entitled “Diaspora Calling” was canceled following the group’s tour delay.

In 2018, the eight-time Grammy-winning artist received backlash for arriving hours late during her Europe tour for the 20th anniversary of her first and only album.

Hill’s tardiness grew so strong in Europe, she was booed by fans during her Paris, France show for performing a 30-minute set after being over two hours late to her own show.

According to HipHopWired.com, Hill also arrived one hour and 40 minutes late to her show in Brussels, Belgium, and gave fans a solid 40-minute set.

After Hill received flak and began to negatively trend on Twitter for what some describe as unprofessionalism, she apologized to Brussels and Paris in a lengthy message where she explained encountering trouble with production.

“We apologize for the late start. We’re working through the kinks of moving the production to Europe, with time changes and curfew restrictions, we’ve had a few challenges in these early shows,” she wrote.

Hill noted, “I come on stage to perform an album that means so much to so many. Every day we push past inertia to present something sincere.”



The 47-year-old ended her apologetic message by thanking fans for “coming,” “supporting,” “patience,” and “understanding.”

As fans hold to hope for Hill’s set to begin on time, they can at least be distracted by performances from Diddy, Lil Uzi Vert, Eve, City Girls, and other big-name artists in the industry.