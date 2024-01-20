Meet Sara Marley, Lauryn Hill’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Who Just Had an Epic Roaring ’20s Birthday Bash 

At the end of the music video for “Killing Me Softly,” hip-hop icon Lauryn Hill forecasted to the world that she would have 13 kids. In real life the multi-hyphenate, who made history with her debut album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and multiple Fugees projects, had six children that she raised mostly in her hometown of South Orange, New Jersey.

Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Sara Marley, celebrates her Sweet 16 birthday with a Roaring 1920’s party. (Photos by: Mariano Regidor/Redferns; @whoissaramarley/Instagram)

While many know her first son, Zion Marley, whose mom penned a tribute song “To Zion” on her first solo project, the world has recently been introduced to her second and younger daughter, Sara Marley, whom she shares with Rohan Marley, the son of Bob Marley.

Young Sara just celebrated her Sweet 16 on Jan. 3. However, a couple of weeks later her parents went all out with a Roaring ’20s Great Gatbsy-style theme party at Cipriani in New York. Friends and family poured into the legendary restaurant and venue to celebrate the young lady’s special birthday.

Her dad took to Instagram to give his “princess” a shoutout.

“My Princess ‘ we have so much beautiful memories in this moment … I Love You @whoissaramarley,” Rohan captioned. “Thank You to Your amazing Mother @mslaurynhill no one does it better.”

Shortly after the post, Sara hopped in her dad’s comments and said, “I love you dad.”

Dad did not stop there. Still high on the epic night, Rohan made a second post reiterating his love for his baby girl, “I Love You My Beautiful @whoissaramarley.” This offering was a video of him on the mic saluting Sara in front of the adoring crowd.

Rohan and Hill have five children: Zion, Selah, Joshua, John, and the youngest, Sara. Lauryn also has a son named Micah, but his father is unknown to the public.

Sara attended a soiree in a strapless sparkly Galia Lahav gown, adorned with pearl necklaces, and a white fur stole. Her hair was styled in a wavy short fashion. Later, she changed into an above-the-knee outfit that was equally dazzling. The brand said that the “NALA & JILL” gown and minidress were custom.

Despite having both Hill and Marley’s blood in her veins, Sara leads a relatively normal life, avoiding the constant glare of paparazzi. While accompanying her mom on tours, she maintains a balance.

Sara is not only a singer like her mother but also shares her father’s athleticism.

Rohan, a former University of Miami linebacker, passed on his athletic genes. Sara also plays basketball and runs track, proving that this starlet really can do it all and is just as dynamic as any of her relatives.