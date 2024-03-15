Lil Wayne and Nivea’s Son Previews New Music, Leaves Fans Split Over Which Parent He Takes After

Music fans are again debating what parent Neal Carter takes after most; his Grammy-nominated mother, “Laundromat” singer Nivea, or his multi-Grammy Award-winning father and creator of “The Carter” mixtape series, artist Lil Wayne.

The debate comes after Neal shared a clip of his new music on Instagram Live on March 4, and fans immediately began comparing the teen to his famous parents.

Fans can’t seem to choose who Lil Wayne and Nivea’s son, Neal Carter (center), favors more, Lil Wayne (left) or Nivea (right). (Photos: @liltunech/Instagram, @emrae.simms/TikTok, @thisisnivea/Instagram)

Neal sports long locs like his father in the video, and many fans thought that while it looks as though Neal stole his entire face from Lil Wayne, he didn’t sound like the rapper. The teen can be heard in the song rapping about sex and using drugs, though his lyricism impressed many.

One social media user replied on X, “Lil Wayne’s son has dropped a new triller is the underground in safe hands?” Another fan wrote, “He 14 talking about popping 30s this generation is fried.”

“Wayne ain’t make carter 3 for this,” noted one, prompting another to reply, “This is quite literally what he made it for actually lol.”

Other fans liked the teen’s song and thought he had potential. “This is kinda good,” added one fan, while another noted, “He just a kid havin fun.”

Neal’s shocking resemblance to his father still takes people by surprise, as evinced by last year when the 41-year-old attended a Los Angeles Lakers game with his three sons.

Lil Wayne was joined by his 15-year-old son Dwayne Carter III with Sarah Vivan, and 14-year-old Kameron with Lauren London. All three boys inherited their father’s face, and fans took note. “Mr. Carter” also has a 25-year-old daughter, Reginae, with his ex-wife, Toya Johnson.

They all look like Wayne but how Neal look more like Wayne than Wayne look like Wayne? 😂 — P E A ☆ H E S (@PeachesNoKream) December 30, 2023

The “Don’t Mess With My Man” singer was pregnant at the same time as London, and Nivea recalled learning the news from Wayne himself during a 2021 interview with Kandi Burruss on the YouTube show, “On That Note.”

“I found out I was pregnant, and he told me to sit down and told me Lauren London was pregnant,” she recalled. “I was trying to be still because I believed he loved me, and I loved him, and it just got to a point where I got everybody on the phone for the first time.”

Nivea and Lil Wayne dated off and on through the early 2000s before finally parting ways back in 2010. The 41-year-old singer is also known for her hits “25 Reasons” and “Complicated.”