‘I KNEW This S–t Looked Off’: Fans Are Shocked That Lauren London and Jonah Hill’s Final Kiss in ‘You People’ Was All CGI

“You People” co-star Andrew Schulz, who played Jonah Hill’s cousin Avi, revealed a secret about the film’s final kiss scene between love interests Lauren London and Jonah Hill.

In the newest episode of the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast with Schulz and Charlamagne Tha God with guest star DJ Nyla Symone, the 39-year-old comedian decided to spill some tea about London and Hill’s kiss being a morphed computer-generated image.

Jonah Hill and Lauren London in “You People.” (Pictured: @Netflix/Twitter.)

As the video reached its 9:36 mark, Schulz shared, “The final scene, they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI.”



Schulz further explained, “I’m there I’m watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far.”

In the interview, viewers can see Schulz hold up his hands a few inches from each other as he continued, “I’m like ‘I wonder how they’re gonna play that in the movie. Oh they probably just gonna cut right there.”

It wasn’t until Schulz finally watched the movie that he realized what had been done, and how the final scene was edited.

Andrew Schulz said Jonah Hill and Lauren London didn't even kiss on You People it was all CGI pic.twitter.com/uHzd9tkQDu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 4, 2023

“The movie, you can see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

Joking about recent backlash the film faced for having an interracial couple as its main characters, Schulz called this an act of “black representation.”



“Dr. Umar’s like ‘you people… got it right!’ ” he said.

After the 37-second clip began making its rounds on social media, fans started to upload the final scene to their own Twitter pages in an attempt to prove that Schulz’s statement was true.

“I KNEW this s–t looked off but I was too tired to care.”

pic.twitter.com/A2CUsha44u I KNEW this shit looked off but I was too tired to care 😭 https://t.co/rAJjuZPsXV — ✮Baah✮ (@Mk_Baah) February 6, 2023

“I’m going to assume this is a COVID thing but this is so g– d–m funny.”



A few fans also expressed disappointment after learning the news, noting that the sole point of acting is to realistically embody the characters actors are chosen to play.

“Embarrassing for everyone involved. What’s the point of making a movie if the two lead actors can’t even do their job?”

embarrassing for everyone involved. what’s the point of making a movie if the two lead actors can’t even do their job?! https://t.co/4HZiWBjnA4 — N♡TASHA (@NAURT4SHA) February 5, 2023

“Why create a love movie when you can’t even fake the chemistry! Should’ve gave others the main part tbh.”

London and Hill’s chemistry throughout the film prompted a debate after people didn’t believe the 38-year-old actress would really fall for the 39-year-old actor.

In an exclusive interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” London even revealed her own apprehension to star in the film because of the characteristics that were written about their characters.

“She was written like hella stylish and he was like this… very low-key [guy]. So, to me, it had to be about their soul connection and not what we saw appearance-wise or [why] we would assume these two people would date,” she said.

While there hasn’t been a direct reason on why the final kiss might have been CGI, fans can draw their own opinions after viewing “You People” for themselves through Netflix’s streaming platform.