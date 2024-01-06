B.G. Says Lil Wayne’s True Feelings Are ‘Showing’ After Calling Him Out In New Song as Their Mentor Birdman Remains Mum

Rapper B.G. dropped a new verse on Finesse2Tymes’ single “Gangstafied” that seems to diss his former friend and fellow artist Lil Wayne. Meanwhile, fans are wondering where the two rappers’ mentor Birdman fits into the mix.

“Gangstafied” dropped on Jan. 4 and features B.G. seemingly dissing the “Mr. Carter” rapper with the lyrics, “My n—a Weezy steady touring / but he’s a b—h and it’s showing.” Both B.G. and Lil Wayne were previously signed to Birdman’s record label, Cash Money Records, with Wayne joining the label when he was just 12.

Birdman (left), Lil Wayne (center) and rapper B.G. (right). (Photos: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records, @bgizzlesource/Instagram)

B.G. was also signed to the label at a young age, and both rappers considered Birdman to be like a father figure in their lives.

Both men were members of the legendary New Orleans group Hot Boyz until Wayne embarked on his solo career in the late 1990s. B.G. — whose real name is Christopher Dorsey — picked up a 14-year sentence in 2012 for illegal gun possession and witness tampering. He served 11 years before getting released in the fall of 2023.

Back in 2011, Dorsey told VladTV that he had no issues with Lil Wayne, but he did with Birdman. He admitted that he and Birdman had a beef over money, but they settled their differences and Birdman was one of the first people to greet him during his prison release.

Lil Wayne also had a beef with Birdman, whom he publically called out on social media after the record executive pushed back the release of Weezy’s 12th album, “Tha Carter V” several times. According to Vibe magazine, Wayne filed a $51 million lawsuit against Birdman in 2015 claiming he violated his contract, but they eventually quashed their beef in 2018.

Fans were surprised by the diss track and seemed confused that the “Don’t Talk to Me” artist went after his friend. One fan wrote, “I’m confused….BG poppin s—t about Wayne……but wasn’t he posted up with Birdman when he came home? What I miss?”

One person asked, “What Wayne do to BG? Or is it cuz he coo with Birdman.” After the video was shared on Instagram by the Hip Hop Wolfe, another fan replied, “I was with you homie but this ain’t how you get back Not dissing a N—a who literally has nothing Bad to say bout you CLOUT CHASING AINT IT FAM.”

A fourth person on X wrote, “Welp we ain’t getting that Hot Boyz reunion.”

B.G.’s alleged diss also caused social media users to further investigate why he appears to be distancing himself from his former group. Last month, he appeared on the “Rap Radar” podcast to promote his and Gucci Mane’s recently-released project, “Choppers & Bricks.”

During his first official interview since coming home, hosts, Brian “B.Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson asked B.G. to talk about his impact and what it was like as a member of the Hot Boyz. However, B.G. avoided the question, shifting focus to his and Gucci’s debut work. He was also asked why he chose to go independent over resigning a deal with Cash Money.

“I haven’t been home nothing but 2-3 months … I just want to test the waters. Really I want to show what I can do on my own. I just ain’t want to rush into nothing, so keep my options open.”

in light of B.G. dissing Lil Wayne, he recently turned down speaking about Hot Boys in his new interview, also laughed when asked why he didn't sign back with Birdman / Cash Money



"I haven't been home nothing but 2-3 months… keep my options open"



– via Rap Radar… pic.twitter.com/qIeDu9hNNZ — SOUND (@itsavibe) January 5, 2024

Less than 24 hours later, B.G. dropped an additional track called “Gold Teeth Gizzle,” where he reminisced on his Cash Monday days, adding that he still loves Hot Boyz members Juvenile and Wayne.

“We go way back. The dollar sign still on my back I made that,” he raps before a tattoo of the Cash Money logo on his upper back was revealed in the video.

B.G. added, “Please don’t take this as a diss song if n—s knew me knew that it’s a peace song n—s know that I’m disrespectful on a beef song.”

Neither Birdman or Lil Wayne have yet responded to the diss track.