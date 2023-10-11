‘Wayne Made That Baby By Himself’: New Video of Lil Wayne and Nivea’s Son Sparks Debate as Fans Can’t Decide Which Parent He Resembles Most

A new video of Lil Wayne and Nivea’s son, Neal Carter, dancing with friends sparked a debate online after fans couldn’t determine which famous parent the youngster favored more.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, a recording of Carter standing outside with three boys made waves on social media. In the video, “Earfquake” by Tyler, the Creator could be heard playing in the background while Carter and his friends showed off their skater-boy outfits.

The 13-year-old rocked a pair of oversized ripped jeans with a white T-shirt tucked inside his pants. He layered the shirt with a gray crop top sweatshirt as his long brown and black dreads covered his face. He could be seen mouthing the lyrics to the song while maneuvering in and out of the camera.

Toward the end of the video, Carter showed off his icy wrist, which was covered in silver bracelets.

Fans can’t seem to choose who Lil Wayne and Nivea’s son, Neal Carter, favors more. (L) Lil Wayne (Pictured: @liltunech/Instagram) (M) Neal Carter (Pictured: @emrae.simms/TikTok) (R) Nivea (Pictured: @thisisnivea/Instagram)

The Neighborhood Talk obtained the video and shared it on its Instagram page, where commenters couldn’t believe how big he has become. One fan wrote, “WHAT THE HECK DID HE GROW UP! WHAT THE HECK!!!!!!!!!!!!”

A few other social media users seemed surprised at how much the youngster resembled his Grammy Award-winning father.

“Wayne birthed that boy. Omg.”

“Neaaaaaaal!! him cuteeee! Wayne made that baby by himself for sure!”



Nevertheless, there were some fans who suggested that Nivea’s genes made sure to push through. One fan even penned, “He got his mama mouth and smirk.” Another user wrote, “Looking like nivawayne.”

There’s never any denying that’s Lil Wayne and Nivea son like perfect mix of his parents https://t.co/wh5a6XhxZK — sarah cree 🤎 (@SarahCree1) October 11, 2023

However, most comments seemed to agree that the “Lollipop” rapper’s genes beat out Nivea’s in the resemblance department.

The once-engaged duo welcomed their son on Nov. 30, 2009, just two months after actress Lauren London gave birth to her and Wayne’s now 14-year-old son, Kameron.

In a 2021 interview on Kandi Burruss’ YouTube show, “On That Note,” Nivea, 41, recounted the moment when Weezy, 41, informed her about the “ATL” star’s pregnancy.

“I found out I was pregnant, and he told me to sit down and told me Lauren London was pregnant,” she said.

Nivea continued, “I was trying to be still because I believed he loved me, and I loved him, and it just got to a point where I got everybody on the phone for the first time.”

Despite the unfortunate circumstances between the women, both Nivea and London appear to be on good terms, even to this day. The 38-year-old even supported the Grammy-nominated artist after her interview with Burruss was announced.

During the one-hour conversation, Nivea poured out her soul while recounting vulnerable moments from her music career, past substance abuse, motherhood and former relationship with Wayne and her ex-husband, The Dream.

