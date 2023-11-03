‘Boondocks Was Right About This Guy’: Las Vegas Aces’ Star A’ja Wilson Risks It All When Usher Serenades and Feeds Her Chocolate-Covered Strawberries at Vegas Residency Show

WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson got more than she bargained for after she hassled Usher for two years straight.

Wilson is one of the best players in the women’s professional basketball league, and her career accolades show that. The 27-year-old is a two-time champion and two-time WNBA Finals MVP. While she is a repeat champion, Wilson also repeated some demands after winning the trophy this past season.

After Her team becoming the first WNBA back-to-back champion in 21 years, Wilson said that she wanted a special guest to be in attendance at the team’s parade, Usher. Wilson had jokingly demanded the singer to attend the year prior at the post-championship press conference, and she did it again after beating the New York Liberty in the Finals this year.

WNBA’s A’ja Wilson gets serenaded and fed strawberries by Usher after asking him to show up at the Las Vegas Aces parade. (Photo: @usher/Instagram)

Wilson went even harder this time, as she asked the “My Boo” singer on social media and appeared on “Good Morning America” to make the case why he should go. Usher did not make it again, but he made it known that he had heard Wilson’s requests.

Usher responded in an X clip congratulating the Las Vegas Aces on their championship. The singer said, “A’ja Wilson I got yo message, I see you, I hear you,” and he invited her out to see him perform at his Las Vegas residency.

Wilson took him up on the invitation, and she showed up at his Oct. 27 show. Usher gave the basketball player the full experience. While singing “There Goes My Baby,” Usher pulled up to Wilson’s section.

Instead of singing, “Bet you ain’t know that I be checking you out when you be putting your heels on,” he switched the last part of the stanza and said, “when you was tweetin’ and tweetin’ and tweetin’.”

He then stopped the song while he sat in front of Wilson and said, “Now when you were reachin’ out to me, did you expect me to bring it to you front and center like this?” Wilson shook her head, and the singer said, “You know I wasn’t gon’ let that slide.”

He then asked Wilson if she could “handle what was getting ready to happen?” Wilson could be seen mouthing, “I don’t know about that one,” but Usher went ahead and pulled out some chocolate-covered strawberries.

He proceeded to feed the athlete as the crowd hooted and hollered. He then pulled Wilson out of her seat to dance with him before he continued with the set. Usher posted the clip and said, “Ask and U shall receive @aja22wilson.”

Fans praised Wilson for her poise under pressure as they said there was no way they could have kept it cool. One fan said, “He gone be the cause of a heart attack. Mine would have beat out my chest.”

Other viewers said the singer couldn’t continue getting away with his show antics, with one quipping, “Ayo Usher got Aja Wilson yeah he must be stopped boondocks was right about this guy.”

Wilson wasn’t the only Aces player who got to party with Usher, as her teammates Alysha Clark, Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes, Jackie Young, and Sydney Colson joined her at the show. Colson and Wilson had gotten into a friendly X “beef” after Colson wasn’t sure if she was invited to the show.

After rewatching Usher’s invitation video, Colson made a post saying that she realized the singer only said Wilson’s name. Wilson shot back saying, “Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww.”

It was water under the bridge in the end, as the Aces teammates came together to dance onstage at the concert.

