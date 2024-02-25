Usher Reveals The Role His Mother Plays In Knowing His Third Wife, Jenn Goicoechea, Is ‘The One’

Usher married longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11 following his epic halftime performance at the Super Bowl LVIII, and a resurfaced video shows the singer always knew she was “the one” for him.

The 45-year-old “Yeah!” singer and 40-year-old record executive began dating in 2019 and have two children together. Their daughter, Sovereign Bo, was born in 2020, and in 2021, they welcomed their son, Sire Castrello. Usher also has two children from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster, 16-year-old Usher V and 15-year-old Naviyd Ely.

Jenn Goicoechea and Usher kiss following their nuptials on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Photo: @Usher / Instagram)

Usher was a guest on radio personality Angie Martinez‘s podcast, “In Real Life,” back in 2022, and the “My Boo” singer spoke highly of his now-wife during the interview.

The Grammy Award-winning artist said Goicoechea was “an amazing partner in life” during a discussion about prioritizing family, therapy, and happiness. Usher said it’s important to have the right partner to achieve happiness.

“I think a lot of that has to do with my happiness,” he said of healing with therapy. “I think a lot of, you know, my feeling is ‘confident and as exciting’ is having a great partnership. I got an amazing partner in life, Jennifer Goicoechea.” After Martinez noted that “everyone” seemed to love the record exec, the “Good Good” singer added that his mother was one of them.

“And my mama likes and loves her too,” he added. “I said she likes her and loves her. That’s hard to accomplish that too, those two things.”

Martinez shared a clip of the interview on Instagram on Feb. 21 with the caption, “If your momma like AND love her… she’s the one! Sometimes you go through s—t to get to…. the REALLY GOOD S—T! Congrats to the newlyweds @usher & @boogsneffect.”

Usher also told People magazine recently, “She’s my best friend, and I love her.” The Italian and Puerto Rican from Miami is currently the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records.