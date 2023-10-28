‘This How Y’all Talk to Each Other?’: WNBA Star A’ja Wilson and Aces Teammate Have ‘Ruthless’ Exchange Online After Usher Extends Wilson an Invitation to His Concert

The Las Vegas Aces are the 2022-2023 WNBA Champions, but it looks like the team is headed for some turmoil after a hilarious incident involving Usher tickets.

Following in the footsteps of the ’97-’00 Houston Comets and the ’11-’17 Minnesota Lynx, the Las Vegas Aces are staking their claim as the WNBA’s new dynasty.

After relocating to Paradise, Nevada, in 2018, the team has appeared in three out of the past four WNBA Finals. The Aces are the first team to win back-to-back championships since Lisa Leslie led the ’01-’02 LA Sparks to a repeat.

A lot of the Aces’ success is due to their star player A’Ja Wilson. Wilson was the Aces’ first pick after their relocation, and she has proved herself as the right choice ever since. The 27-year-old has piled up accolades in her five-year career as she is a ROY, Finals MVP, two-time MVP, two-time DPOY, and five-time All-Star.

WNBA star A’ja Wilson (xxxx) got into a funny online fight with her teammate Sydney Colson (xxx) over a show invitation from Usher (center). (Photos: @aja22wilson/Instagram, @usher/Instagram, @sydjcolson/Instagram)

After winning the Finals for the first time, Wilson had a legendary drunk post-championship conference where she asked Usher to come out for the Aces parade. While talking about the team’s parade, a very intoxicated Wilson said, “Usher, I better see you, Usher. I’m not playing with you.”

Wilson repeated her request in this year’s post-game conference, as she said, “Usher, I saw you got your little ‘National Usher Day’ yesterday thank you so much for that, but we lit, we lit. The parade is Monday night which means you got all the time.”

She also made a post on X (Twitter) saying, “Hey @Usher if ya not busy our parade is tomorrow …if ya wanna slide.”

As one final plea for the singer, Wilson made an appearance on “Good Morning America” where she said, “Usher I know you got the residency out here. Come on, you got nothing to do it’s a Monday, pull up, have some fun. We can be your background singers, anything.”

The singer missed the parade, but Wilson’s words finally reached him. In an Oct. 25 post on X Usher congratulated the team. “Shout out to the defending champs, the Vegas Aces,” Usher said, “A’ja Wilson I got yo message, I see you, I hear you. Couldn’t be at the parade but wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations to you and all the lovely ladies that once again did it again.”

Usher then invited Wilson to one of his shows at his Vegas residency. Wilson posted a gif of a woman fainting as a response to the invite, and other fans joined her in her excitement.

One fan said, “Usher is gonna serenade A’ja and WNBA Twitter is going to lose their collective minds. I can’t wait.” The WNBA’s official account even joined in and said, “You heard him @_ajawilson22 7 o’clock on the dot in your drop top!”

You heard him @_ajawilson22 🫢 7 o’clock on the dot in your drop top! https://t.co/2zs29vV6VL — WNBA (@WNBA) October 25, 2023

Another person who commented was Wilson’s teammate Sydney Colson, who said, “Let’s gooooooo!!” Colson’s happiness faded after she realized that Usher only said Wilson’s name in the invite.

Colson said, “A’ja hit us in the group chat talkin bout WE are invited to go see Usher, but now that I’m seeing the video…SHE was invited. Which is cool, that’s fine! But why lie to ur teammates? [heartbreak emoji]”

Wilson did not hesitate with her clap back, as only 36 minutes later she said, “Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww,” with a gif of Katherine Heigl from “Grey’s Anatomy” fake crying.

Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww https://t.co/EWniNWyxpC pic.twitter.com/e6AtRGTpfD — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) October 25, 2023

One fan reacted to Wilson’s post, saying, “This how y’all talk to each other,” while another one called the exchange “ruthless.”

Colson jokingly told Wilson to tread lightly as she posted a picture of Wilson getting elbowed by the New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones this summer.

