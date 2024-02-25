Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Scared Straight After Going Into Cardiac Arrest Before Liposuction Surgery, Now Prefers to Lose Weight the ‘Natural Way’

Usher‘s ex-wife, Tameka Foster, reveals she went into cardiac arrest nearly two decades ago when she was under anesthesia to have liposuction, which resulted in her not having the procedure.

The 53-year-old fashion stylist was married to the “Yeah” singer from 2007-2009, and the former couple has two children: 16-year-old Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and 15-year-old Naviyd Ely Raymond.

Foster was scheduled to have liposuction two months after giving birth to the former couple’s second son. However, she was placed into an induced coma following her cardiac arrest in Sao Paulo, Brazil, back in 2009.

Tameka Foster revealed that she went into cardiac arrest while under anesthesia for liposuction in 2009. (Photo: @tamekafoster / Instagram)

“I never had it,” she told People magazine. “I went in an attempt to have liposuction, and I went into a cardiac arrest with the anesthesiologist. The doctor never even entered the room.”

Foster told the outlet that while she was married to Usher, negative comments from his fans impacted how she viewed the idea of beauty. Usher — who is seven years younger than his ex-wife — also previously talked about feeling attacked by his fans during their relationship.

The “Good Good” singer recently speculated that his ex-wife’s dark-skinned complexion played a role in the backlash he received from “female fans” he claimed were “judgmental” about his marriage.

Being scrutinized prompted Foster to schedule a liposuction procedure on her stomach while in Brazil, but following her cardiac arrest, she says she prefers to get fit the “natural way” with dieting.

“I still care about looks and vanity, but I plan to do it the natural way. That’s all. Totally,” she added. “It made me be a little less lazy about getting to my goals, and I just changed my diet and now I do intermittent fasting and things like that.”

However, she was placed into an induced coma following her cardiac arrest in Sao Paulo, Brazil, back in 2009, according to Ellen Dasptry, a rep for Sao Paulo plastic surgeon Dr. Silvio Sterman.

Foster is currently starring in the new reality show “Bold & Bougie,” about five successful Black women living in Atlanta. The new show premiered on Feb. 15 on We TV, and Foster said that she lost 20 pounds before she began filming.

“In the past year, I’ve been really diligent about keeping my weight to a certain number,” she noted. “I mean, I go up and down, but yeah, I do care less about it. I’m not as anal about it.”

“Bold & Bougie” airs on Thursdays on WeTV.