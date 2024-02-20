‘Sounds Like His Dad’: Usher’s 15-Year-Old Son Impresses Fans with His Unique Vocals During Sing-Off with Actor Nathan Davis Jr.

It seems that Usher may have passed down more than just his charming looks to his son Naviyd. The 15-year-old is also not too far off from being able to make young ladies swoon with his vocal abilities, just like his old man.

Naviyd is having a bit of a celebrity experience on TikTok after challenging actor and singer Nathan Davis Jr. to a sing-off. Davis posted their interaction while inside the lobby of a hotel in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.

Usher’s son, Naviyd, (left) shows off his impressive high-pitched vocals in sing-off with rising entertainer Nathan Davis Jr. (right) (Photo: Nathandavisjrndj/TikTok.)

The Marvel’s “Runaways” actor started off the impromptu competition by singing Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).” Naviyd smiled throughout the performance, but when the spotlight was on him, he paused in contemplation, mulling over the perfect song choice to edge out his competitor.

“You your daddy son,” said an off-camera supporter to the teenager. “I’m not trying to crack at the start,” said Naviyd as he lightheartedly expressed concern over his changing voice. In his edit of the video, Davis inserted a clip of Alicia Keys singing the less-than-perfect opening notes of “If I Ain’t Got You” during her guest appearance at Usher’s halftime show.

Unlike the decorated musician, Naviyd managed to bypass any vocal cord hiccups despite choosing Keyshia Cole’s fan-favorite record “Love” in a falsetto. When he finished, those recoding the challenge erupted into applause and cheers of “Aye.”

Davis teased a snippet of Usher watching the playback of their sing off, but part two revealing who the superstar crowned as champion has yet to be posted.

“Ushers son has some Brian McKnight influence in that tone,” wrote one person. Another TikToker said they could hear the “Good Good” crooner’s timbre shine through just a tad. “He low-key sounds like his dad tho. He just need more strength, confidence and control,” they wrote.

A third individual commented on the post, “Usher son is shy but I believe if you get him in the studio he would kill it but right now Lil MJ singer won.”

Ahead of his big performance, Usher revealed on “Today with Hoda and Jenna” that Naviyd was full of suggestions for his set list. “The greatest list I received is actually from my son, Naviyd. He is my musical director,” he said. “He has given me a curation of how much time in addition to the songs.”

Usher shares his look-alike and son Usher V with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. Their two-year marriage ended in divorce in 2009. He would go on to marry his then-manger Grace Miguel in 2015. They were divorced by 2018.

The hopeless romantic has not given up on love, though. Following the Super Bowl, it was confirmed that he married his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea. The newlyweds share two children, a daughter named Sovereign Bo, 3, and a son named Sire Castrello, 2.