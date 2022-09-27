‘The One L Waka Will Never Recover from’: Tammy Rivera’s New Bathing Suit Picture Has Fans Bringing Up Her Ex-Husband, Waka Flocka 

Tammy Rivera has been killing the game lately and her new Instagram post is giving fans insight on how she’s been able to maintain such a happy glow. The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star uploaded a picture of her wearing a black one-piece bathing suit.

Tammy Rivera @charliesangelll/Instagram

A coconut with a straw inside sits between the 36-year-old’s thighs as Rivera holds one hand on her hair, with the wind seemingly blowing her hair.

“Drinking my water and minding my business,” Rivera captioned her photo.

Many fans related to Rivera’s love for coconut water and commented how tasteful the electrolyte-filled beverage is.

“Coconut water is the best”



“That good ole coconut water [heart eyes]”



While some fans commented on the coconut water, many comments surrounded Rivera’s ex husband, Juaquin James Malphurs, professionally known as rapper Waka Flocka Flame, and how he, from their perspective, fumbled his former wife of eight years.

“The one L Waka will never recover from”



“Baby @wakaflocka there is no upgrade for you”



“Waka Flocka ain’t no way you cheated on this [heart eyes] she is amazing”



The “No Hands” rapper was previously brought up once again after Rivera posted an Instagram story that showed her getting ready to enjoy a night out with her 17-year-old daughter, Charlie.

Many blogs and fans commented on how the “All the Kisses” singer seemed to “glow more than ever since confirming her separation from Malphurs in March.”



Although the pair is no longer together, the two still found a way to continue to work together for season three of their popular reality series “Waka & Tammy.” Rivera has been very open on the show as far as discussing their separation and how it has affected not just her but their daughter as well.

“Waka & Tammy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.