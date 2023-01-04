‘Why Would I Roll Dice With Somebody Who Ain’t In My Tax Bracket?’: Waka Flocka Flame Talks Evolving Once You Get to a Certain Level Following Takeoff’s Death

Waka Flocka Flame is the most recent guest to appear on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast and speak on the tragic trend of rapper murders. Migos rapper Takeoff was fatally shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, last November.

At the 34:45 mark, Waka was asked to share his perspective on rappers losing their lives after becoming successful.

“I never wanted to speak on nobody’s death, but I could tell you this, when God bless you, you have to change your ways,” said the “No Hands” rapper. “You have to evolve … you have to. That’s all I can say.”

Many in the hip-hop community felt the impact of Takeoff’s death on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Police have arrested and charged 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark for his involvement in the fatal incident that left the 28-year-old emcee with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The fatal shooting took place following a verbal altercation over a dice game Takeoff did not participate in. His uncle, fellow Migos rapper Quavo, was also present at the time.

“I could just say wrong place, wrong time for these guys,” suggested Waka suggested.

Sharpe then asked the 36-year-old artist-turned-businessman if he felt people should change their lives once they reach a certain level of success.

“With all respect, why would I roll dice with somebody who ain’t in my tax bracket?” said Waka. “It’s liabilities that some shit could happen.”

Considering his 10-plus years of knowledge in the music industry, he stated, “I know what outside really looks like.”

The “Flockaveli” artist went into sharing his take on the music industry and its lack of rappers. He said the issue is more about inspiring rappers hanging with actual rappers who make money.

“If you’re a rapper, that means hip-hop pays your bills,” the entrepreneur continued. “It’s a lot of inspiring rappers. There’s people out here that spend money just to look like a rapper, to try and be a rapper. They are the people getting into more trouble than the people that’s actually getting paid off hip-hop. So that’s your divide today.”

Waka explained that sometimes rappers “feel like they gotta hang around the guys that’s inspiring, and that’s when they go back to their old ways. Get tied into some old s—. I’m not doing that.”

He added, “If it’s 3 o’clock in the morning, I’m not hanging around a bunch of mean-mugging ass m——f——. N—a, if you not smiling, you getting away from me. That’s my motto. ‘I’m like yo, bro, ‘he not smiling, get him some shots or he gotta go home.’”