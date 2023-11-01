‘He Don’t Want No Real Fade’: Ray J Switches His Tune After Kodak Black Threatens to ‘Beat’ Him Up Following Concerning Remarks About His ‘Drink Champs’ Appearance

It appears that a feud is brewing between rapper Kodak Black and Ray J after the “One Wish” singer expressed concern about the rapper’s appearance.

Viewers at home and online watched Kodak Black’s interview on “Drink Champs,” though many felt like something was off as they believed he was under the influence.

The Pompano Beach, Florida, native always has had an extremely thick accent, but during the episode, he was more incomprehensible than usual.

While many made jokes or called him out, Ray J tried to extend a helping hand, writing, “Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good. This ain’t the interview Nore,” in the comments section of a clip of the interview.

Ray J responds to Kodak Black's profanity-filled rant about him.

The 42-year-old went on to say that Kodak Black “did the most” when he took him to former President Donald Trump’s house. “They were not happy with the experience,” said the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star. He then called on his former manager Wack 100 to help guide Kodak Black instead of watching him “self-destruct.”

The “Super Gremlin” rapper responded with a curse-filled rant on Instagram Live. Kodak Black said, “Ray J, your little a-s a b—h, homie. A n—a don’t need no help, p—y-a-s b—h. I’m straight, dumb-a-s boy. F–k wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little a-s.”

He also claimed that Ray J lied about bringing him to Trump’s house, and that the “Sexy Can I” singer was just trying to go viral.

Ray J received Kodak’s negativity and gave it right back in his own rant, suggesting they settle their differences by measuring their wallets and their bank accounts.

He then said, “No he don’t want no real fade, he talking ’bout he gon’ beat me up. Bro [if] you don’t cut it out.” Ray J said since the rapper chose violence, he has no choice but to take the fight, and Kodak has to win since he’s a “street n—a.”

The reality star and serial entrepreneur said if Kodak Black does take him up on the fight, he will have to get his “body right,” and begin training. “So at the end of the day, it’s a win-win for everybody. And I’ll do that just so this n—a can…” Ray J trailed off before someone off-camera added, “Get back healthy.”

Ray J says Kodak Black needs help 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/N4lHIQq3QI — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 29, 2023

Ray J explained that he didn’t understand how things got this far when he was simply concerned about someone he didn’t know. “He want that fade, he can have it.”

He also claimed that he had video proof of Kodak Black “stuntin’ and doing the most” at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, also located in Florida.

The back and forth led fans to pick sides in the fight with one commenter saying, “NOW RAY J. Kodak ain’t got all his marbles. He’ll knock you goofy Trump supporting a-s out.” Another said, “Memba wat happened to fab stop playing with Ray J.”

Ray J and rapper Fabolous got into a fight back in 2011, after Fabolous roasted the singer on Twitter. Ray J took the comments personally and punched the rapper in the face before his performance. The two beefed on the radio after the confrontation, but since have reconciled.

Some fans, however, believe both sides were in the wrong, including one who said, “One can’t talk and the other needs to be a grown man…. y’all cut it out.”

Wack 100 has now come into the beef to try to keep the peace. After initially claiming there was nothing wrong with Kodak Black being “hisself” in an interview, the rap executive changed his tune and advised the two men to get “on the phone … to ‘clear it up.'”