‘I Don’t Need No Help’: Kodak Black Threatens to Beat Up Ray J After Singer Calls Out N.O.R.E for Watching Rapper ‘Self Destruct’ During Bizzare ‘Drink Champs’ Interview

Ray J‘s show of concern has been met with violent threats following Kodak Black‘s controversial interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, DJ Akademiks posted a clip to his Instagram page of Kodak Black discussing the song he did with 6ix9ine on N.O.R.E’s podcast. In the clip, Kodak Black appears to have lost some weight and has slurred speech.

“Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good,” he wrote underneath DJ Akademiks’ post. “This ain’t the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude.”

Kodak Black threatens to beat up Ray J after he calls out N.O.R.E for releasing a new interview that showcases Black’s concerning appearance. (L) Kodak Black (Pictured: @kodakblack/Instagram) (R) Ray J (Pictured: @rayj/Instagram)

As Ray J continued, he claimed that he and Kodak Black went to former President Donald Trump’s home and Kodak Black “did the most.”

“They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect,” said Ray J. “Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct.”

Kodak Black threatens to beat up Ray J after he calls out N.O.R.E for releasing a new interview that showcases Black’s concerning appearance. (Pictured: @akademiks/Instagram)

Once Kodak Black caught wind of Ray J’s message, he hopped on Instagram Live to accuse the “One Wish” singer of wanting to “go viral” and threatened to beat him up for speaking on him.

“Ray J, you’re a little a– b—h, homie,” Kodak Black said in his profanity-filled clapback. “I don’t need no help. P—y a– I’m straight, dumb a– boy. F–k wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little a–.”

He added that Ray J had “nothing to do with that Trump sh–t,” saying, “They be hating that p—y… You want to just go viral. You want to just go viral… Talkin’ bout you took me to Trump house? Who the f–k you is?”

He added, “This n—a got me out of prison. You think I needed you to take me to Trump.” In 2021, Trump shortened the Pompano Beach native’s three-year federal prison stint for falsifying information to purchase a weapon.

One year later, Ray J brought Kodak Black along for his face-to-face meeting with Trump. Their interaction was recorded and shared online for everyone on social media to see.

Black’s now-expired Instagram Live was captured by @livebitez on IG and uploaded on the @livebitez page where a few commenters suggested that the “Roll in Peace” hitmaker can only be “saved” if he truly wants to be saved. One person wrote, “Stop trying to save people that don’t wanna be saved.”

Another comment bashed Ray J for speaking on matters that don’t concern him. “Now Ray J, why you bothering this man? He just be mindin his business in his own world d—n.”

There were also a few comments suggesting that Kodak Black was perhaps using a substance during his explicit rant due to his strange behavior. One of them read, “This dude took a moment to lean down out of the camera, then you hear a sniff, then he comes right back up to the camera and starts to talk…..MANNNNNN.”

Last week, fans of Kodak Black expressed concern for his health after a sneak peek of the Grammy-nominated artist’s interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast released online. In the teaser video, the 26-year-old looked spaced out as he inaudibly spoke to the hosts. A few commenters even suggested that N.O.R.E refrain from releasing the whole conversation.

However, the New York legend didn’t listen to fans’ concerns and released Kodak Black’s interview on Thursday, Oct. 26, as a part of the podcast’s “Happy Hour” special.

Rapper Wack 100, Ray J’s former manager he called out in his social media post about Kodak Black, also spoke out about the artist’s appearance in an Instagram post that read, “AINT NOTHING WRONG WITH @kodakblack . Either you understand him or you don’t!! Man was focused and being hisself. The Greats always stand alone.”

His post was soon filled with social media users who accused Wack of coddling Kodak Black’s “obvious” drug addiction. One person wrote, “It’s very obvious that he’s in the throes of addiction.”



That person continued, “You sound crazy trying to make it seem as though we aren’t enlightened enough to understand him. Nooo.. this guy needs help !!”

Kodak Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was previously arrested and charged with trafficking oxycodone and carrying controlled substances without a prescription in 2022. He also was booked for driving without an updated license. He was later released from jail on a $75,000 bond with frequent drug testing.

Unfortunately, he reportedly missed one test and failed the other.

Ray J has not yet addressed Kodak Black’s alleged threat.