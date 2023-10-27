‘Tiffany Is Over the Top’: Tiffany Haddish Told Michael Jordan She Wants to Get Pregnant By One of His Sons Following Seductive Dance Caught on Video

Tiffany Haddish was a celebrity guest on the Oct. 26 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and while on the late-night talk show, she addressed rumors that she danced for Michael Jordan at an Usher concert.

The actress and “His Airness” were both in attendance at Usher’s Las Vegas residency on Oct. 14. While Usher rolled out the red carpet for arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, a viral video left fans thinking that Haddish gave him some VIP treatment.

In the video taken during the concert, Haddish could be seen walking to Jordan’s section. While there, she bent down to talk to someone, then began dancing while Usher sang “Nice & Slow.” Haddish then grabbed a woman’s hand and began dancing with her next to the six-time NBA champion and his wife, Yvette Prieto.

Tiffany Haddish debunks rumors that she danced for Michael Jordan at an Usher concert. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Once the video made its rounds on social media, the comedienne was called “creepy” and “embarrassing” for seductively dancing for the 60-year-old. Haddish took a moment during her interview with Kimmel to address the allegations, saying that she was having fun with a female friend.

Haddish told Kimmel, “No, I was not dancing for Michael Jordan. He was next to my homegirl.”

The “Girls Trip” star further explained that it was her friend’s birthday, and she was trying to get her to dance. Kimmel played the video for his audience so that they could come to their own conclusions.

Haddish provided a play-by-play. She showed that she was talking to someone next to Jordan, and she started dancing while looking at that person. The video cuts before Haddish’s female friend stands up, prompting Haddish to call out Kimmel.

“Keep playing the video,” Haddish said. “That’s the problem with social media. Y’all don’t show the thing all the way through.”

Haddish said if the video kept playing, it would prove that she pulled her friend up and they started dancing.

One social media user still felt like Haddish was doing too much, tweeting, “Tiffany is Over The Top.” Another fan wrote, “Never assume, people,” as they agreed social media has a problem with taking something out of context without doing research.

Haddish said the incident was all in good fun as Jordan laughed hard at her and her friend dancing. Haddish also shared that she spoke to Jordan’s wife at some point during the evening and asked her to “teach” her how to get a “Jordan.”

Jordan has two sons, Jeffrey and Marcus Jordan, both of whom are already in relationships. Haddish said that she talked to the former Chicago Bull about “getting pregnant” by one of his sons, and Jordan said that his son is marrying an older woman, speaking of his son Marcus, who is in a relationship with his former teammate’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.

Haddish said that she didn’t want him because she wanted one of his “illegitimate” sons, as Haddish says most professional athletes are bound to have a child they didn’t know about. Being a world-famous superstar and an international sports icon, Jordan has had his fair share of “love child” accusations.

None have come up as accurate, but that doesn’t seem to matter to Haddish as she believes that there is a 6’7″ fast food worker who looks just like the athlete somewhere in the world.