‘Everyone Has a Black Spouse Except Jordan’: Michael Jordan and His Wife Join Friends Samuel L. Jackson and Wife LaTanya Richardson, Magic and Cookie Johnson, and More for Annual Vacation

Michael Jordan was seen vacationing with his wife, model Yvette Prieto, along with Earvin “Magic” and Cookie Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda, and John and Vicki Palmer.

Fans clowned the former NBA star after Magic shared a photo on social media of the men posing with their wives while on vacation in Capri, Italy.

Prieto, who is Cuban-born but raised in Miami, stood out amongst the rest of the crowd, and fans took note.

(From left) Judge Greg Mathis poses with his wife, Linda, Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto, Cookie and Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson and John and Vicki Palmer in Capri, Italy. (Photo: @magicjohnson / Instagram)

Johnson posted the picture with the caption, “Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy! AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

Fans teased Jordan after viewing the vacation photographs in the comment section.

“Everybody has a black spouse except Jordan.”

“I wonder what jordan wife be talking about in their convos.”

“Somebody look uncomfortable!!”

“Mike got him a snow bunny he chilling she looks fit feminine and friendly.”

“Black Excellence in one photo.”

Having a great time over in Europe with our friends! pic.twitter.com/j7SNhrpJTZ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 5, 2023

The group (sans the Jordans) also visited Portofino, Italy, and Antibes, France, on their European vacation, and Johnson shared the pictures on Twitter. It shows some of the couples having dinner at the world-famous restaurant Michelangelo in Antibes.

“Our great friend Mamo always treats us to a good time and even better food!” he tweeted.

The Johnsons traveled to Europe last year, where they were joined by the Jacksons, the Palmers, LL Cool J, and his wife, Simone, as well as Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson.

While fans know the Jacksons from their work as actors and Mathis from his reality show, “Judge Mathis,” many may not know the Palmer family. Vicki Palmer is the founder of the Atlanta-based management consulting company The Palmer Group, and her husband John worked in politics as a senior aide to U.S. Sen, Bob Dole.

As for Prieto, the former model married Jordan in 2013, and the two have twin 9-year-old daughters. Jordan and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, divorced back in 2006 after having three children, 34-year-old Jeffrey, 32-year-old Marcus, and Jasmine, 30.

His son Marcus is currently dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, although he doesn’t approve.