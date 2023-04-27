‘Imma Tell It All’: Marjorie’s Ex-Husband Says Steve Harvey Called Him a ‘Punk A—’, Claims He and Marjorie Spoke Three Days Before She Married the Comedian

Marjorie Harvey’s first ex-husband is spilling some tea about his past relationship with his ex who’s now married to Steve Harvey.

Jimmy L. Townsend said he’s going to “tell it all” during a promo clip of his interview with blogger Tasha K, which airs Friday night.

Jimmy L. Townsend (Photo: Instagram/@jim.l.townsend) and Steve and Marjorie Harvey (Photo: Instagram/@marjorie_harvey)

One of the big things Townsend discussed was a viral clip of Steve Harvey mentioning him in response to an audience member on his daytime talk show, “Steve Harvey.” A woman who shared with Steve that she feared the possibility of her fiance’s kids telling her she wasn’t their mother asked Steve to share his advice on blending families.

Steve shared a story of his own regarding Marjorie’s youngest son, Jason, who at 13 years old told the comedian, “You ain’t my daddy.”

Adding his comedic flare to the response, Steve said he told Jason, “Well, where his punk a – – at? See I came in here to rescue your mama. I’m her knight in shining armor.” The TV star continued, “Imma change her life. Since she got y’all, I love y’all like I love her. So I’m gonna change your life, young man.”

Townsend, who was serving a life sentence for conspiracy to possess and distribute an illegal substance at the time, didn’t take too kindly to that comment.

He told Tasha K, “I don’t know if it’s from insecurity or what. Couldn’t have been; you’re a multimillionaire. I ain’t nobody. You ain’t got to worry about me.”

The former drug dealer also hinted that Steve did not fit Marjorie’s usual type. Besides his thick mustache, the “Family Feud” host is also known for having full lips. Townsend revealed that Marjorie used to “check” men with fuller lips who tried to approach her. According to him, she even referred to those men’s lips as “soup coolers.”

“Imma tell it all. Imma tell it all, yall,” said Townsend.

Marjorie’s second husband is Donnell Woods, the father of her daughter Lori Harvey. Townsend said Woods has even called him to thank him for looking out for his children and shared that they had a good “rapport.”

“Be mindful all this time we talking even while she was dating. I could call her anytime day or night,” said Townsend, before sharing that Marjorie would bring the kids to visit him in prison.

In the same clip, Townsend claimed that he and Marjorie spoke just three days before she said “I do” to Steve.

“I’ll show you how close we were. Three days before she got married to Steve Harvey, we talked. She told me, she said, ‘Jimmy, you know what? Steve…he’s so much like my dad.”

Townsend said Marjorie’s father is the “real deal” and for Steve to be compared to him was a compliment. “I said man, oh, you got a winner. She b.s.’d me on that.”

The clip ended with him stating that he sent a letter to Steve and Marjorie before they got married. The video ended up being reposted on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where fans expressed their opinions about Townsend sharing his truth.

Marjorie and Townsend were married in the ’90s and they two share two adult children, Morgan and Jason. Townsend’s illegal and criminal activities caught up to him, and he was sentenced to serve life in 1992 but only served roughly 27 years. Even Marjorie was under FBI investigation at one point, due to investigators labeling him as a drug kingpin. However, she was never arrested or charged.

In the early 2000s, Marjorie married Donnell Woods, who was also a drug dealer. Their marriage was short-lived, and Marjorie reconnected with her old friend Steve in 2005, having initially met him at a comedy club in 1990. After tying the knot in June 2007, the pair blended their respective families, which include a total of seven children.

Aside from Lori and Jason, Marjorie has a daughter named Morgan. Steve also has children from his previous marriages. He has twin daughters, Brandi and Karli, and a son, Broderick, with his first wife, Marcia Harvey. He also shares his fourth and final biological child, Wynton Harvey, with his second wife, Mary Shackleford.