‘He Is Struggling’: Fans Discourage N.O.R.E from Releasing Kodak Black’s ‘Drink Champs’ Episode Following Health Concerns About His Bizarre Appearance

Fans are deeply concerned about Kodak Black’s health after a sneak peek of the rapper’s latest interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast was shared online.

Earlier this week, N.O.R.E announced in a teaser shared on @drinkchamps via Instagram that the “Super Gremlin” rapper will be on the popular show. Black can be heard discussing his relationship with Yung Miami, Drake, Kanye West and others.

However, the “Roll In Peace” artists’ fans couldn’t seem to focus on their conversations as they were distracted by his “crazy” appearance.

Kodak Black’s ‘struggling’ appearance on “Drink Champs” causes concern among his fans. (Pictured: @Drinkchamps/YouTube screenshots)

According to the comments section, the 26-year-old looked spaced out as he kept getting up and walking around. One observer wrote, “.. i thought something was very wrong..is he standing up. He couldn’t sit thru the interview? Not sure what he is struggling with but something not right.”



Another commenter penned, “He high smh this not a good look I wish him the best tho hope he gets the help that he needs.” The concern surrounding Black’s appearance eventually found its way on X, where one fan suggested N.O.R.E refrain from releasing the full interview.

That person noted, “I don’t think drink champs should air that episode with Kodak , dude look crazy.” One other X user tweeted, “Kodak Black look so bad.”

I don’t think drink champs should air that episode with Kodak , dude look crazy — Brian. (@NORVIEWKID) October 25, 2023

Additionally, social media users also voiced their concern about Black’s speech during the interview, saying that it was a struggle to make out his words.

Earlier this year, the Grammy-nominated artist was ordered by a Florida judge to attend a drug rehabilitation center after he tested positive for fentanyl. Having the drug violates Black’s bail terms.

In 2021, former President Donald Trump shortened the Pompano Beach native’s three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying information to purchase weapons.

The following year, the rapper found himself back in handcuffs after he was arrested and charged with trafficking oxycodone and carrying a controlled substance without a prescription. He also was charged for driving with an expired license.

Black would later be released from jail on a $75,000 bond with frequent drug testing. He reportedly missed one test and failed the other.

In June, Black called out a fan who told him to “go back to jail and sober up.” In a now-deleted Instagram Live, he responded by saying, “Damn, what kind of person are you? […] Why do you feel like that’s the answer to my whatyacall?”

Although “Drink Champs” typically releases new episodes every Saturday, this “Happy Hour” episode with Black is set to be released on Revolt TV on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 p.m.

