‘Around People That Don’t Have Their Best Interest’: Kodak Black Post Bail After Being Arrested in Florida on Felony Drug Charges, Fans Bring Up Rapper’s Criminal History

Kodak Black was once again found himself on the wrong side of the law after the rapper was arrested Friday, July 15, on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has since posted bail.

According to TMZ, which first broke the story, the South-Florida-based rapper, born Dieuson Octave, now Bill K. Kapri, was stopped by Florida Highway Patrol. The “Roll In Peace” emcee was driving a purple Dodge Durango with an expired license and tags near Northwest 31st Avenue and Cypress Creek Road at around 4:30 p.m when he caught the attention of officers who said the 25-year-old’s car had windows tints “which appeared to be darker than the legal limit.”

Police also claimed that upon pulling the car over, there was the smell of marijuana. They soon discovered that the vehicle’s registration had expired. In a report obtained by the outlet, as the officers searched the car, they found nearly $74,960 in cash and a small clear bag that contained 31 white tablets of oxycodone. He was later taken into custody at the Broward County Jail. Kodak has several arrests in the county dating back to 2015.

The 2016 XXL Freshman was charged with a felony, one charge of trafficking oxycodone, and a lesser charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Broward County clerk. On Saturday morning, July 16, the “No Flocking” rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, negotiated a bond of $75,000 and he was later release.

This is just the latest incident in Kodak’s lengthy history with the justice system. In April 2021, he was sentenced to probation for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room. In 2019, the “Transportin’” rapper was sentenced to 46 months in prison for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms. The sentence was ultimately commuted in the final days of former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The star’s recent scandal opened up a discussion on social media about his constant run-ins with the law; many even suggested that the rapper enjoys being detained, including one Instagram user who wrote, “Bill likes jail.” Another person added, “They keep being around ppl that don’t have their best interest at all. He will learn the hard way.”

Other supporters expressed disappointment. “I’m mad at him like I know him personally,” shared one fan.

In an email to Local 10 News, Cohen said, “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”



