‘Don’t Ask Oprah Nothing’: Fans Issue Warning to Yung Miami After She Reveals the One Question She’s Ask Oprah Winfrey on Her Show

Yung Miami previously received backlash for stating her desire to become the next big thing after Oprah Winfrey. Now, the City Girls rapper is facing more public scrutiny after revealing what she’d ask the former talk show host and philanthropist if they were to ever cross paths.

The “Act Up” artist and her rap partner, JT, were the latest guests on the “Drink Champs” podcast with hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN which was released on Friday, Aug. 4.

Yung Miami (left, with JT) faces public scrutiny after sharing the one question she’d ask Oprah Winfrey. (Pictured: Yung Miami and JT from ‘City Girls’ on Drink Champs interview / YouTube)

Nearly halfway through their 55-minute interview, Yung Miami was asked to elaborate on her comments about Winfrey in which she then crowned herself as “The Black Oprah.”

“I’m the Black Oprah like yeah,” the mother of two assured. “She Black, but I’m just letting you know.”



Miami then suggested that if Winfrey came onto her celebrity talk show, “Caresha Please,” which streams on Revolt TV, she’d ask her nothing but burning questions.

When asked what kind of “City Girl” questions she had in mind, the “Rap Freaks” lyricist couldn’t contain her laughter before stating her erotic answer.

“What that d–k —” Miami began before quickly stopping herself.

The room burst into giggles as she attempted to finish her statement. “I would be like, ‘Oprah what was like the best. you know’ lil’… Never mind, I’mma just wait till Oprah get on the couch to ask her,” she concluded.

Yung Miami calls herself the black Oprah 🤣pic.twitter.com/aCWSCd9xUn — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 31, 2023

Miami is referring to the large sofa that her interviewees sit on while they either take shots or answer her hard-hittin and sometimes salacious, questions.

Her clip was soon shared on The Jasmine Brand’s Instagram page, where several individuals appeared to be insulted by Miami’s remarks.

“Stupidity. She can’t even string together a sentence. What an insult to Queen Oprah.”

“Please don’t ask Oprah nothing!!!!!!”

“Terrible interview, I’m tired of caresha trying to be that girl. Oprah would not give her the time of day to ask any nasty questions.”

“Oprah would never lol. What is going on here?”

Miami has talked about becoming the “Black Oprah” for quite a while. In her September 2022 interview for XXL magazine, she expressed her desire to expand her empire beyond rap.

“I want to take it to the next level. I want to be like — I think she has a podcast now — a person like Wendy Williams. I’m dreaming big,” she shared. “I want to go to the highest of the highest. I want to be the Black Oprah.”

Though people were unhappy with her statement, Miami remained unbothered as she stood behind her wish.