‘Do Something’: Ja Rule Wants All the Smoke After His Nemesis 50 Cent Trolls Him Online for Copying Ginuwine’s Ambulance Stunt Performance

It’s been almost 25 years since beef popped off between 50 Cent and Ja Rule, but 50 still won’t pass up a chance to troll his longtime rival.

The multi-hyphenate artist and businessman recently poked fun at the Murder Inc. rapper for a stage stunt he deemed “stupid” and unoriginal.

On June 24, Ja Rule performed at Nelly’s Hot in Herre Festival in Toronto, Canada. He began his set with a dramatic opening that featured him being wheeled out on a gurney by two people in paramedic uniforms.

A heartbeat could be heard before Ja seemingly comes back to life before starting his first song, “Livin’ It Up.”

50 Cent is at it again trolling his long time nemesis, Ja Rule. (Photos: @50cent/Instagram, @jarule/Instagram.)

He then hops up and off the gurney and runs toward the crowd of fans, who can be heard screaming over the theatrics.

50 wasted no time chiming in with his two cents.

“Lol WTF I ain’t gotta say sh— stupid [ninja]’s SMH,” the G-Unit MC wrote in the caption of a since-deleted Instagram post. It featured a screenshot of R&B crooner Ginuwine doing a similar stunt during a 2003 appearance on BET’s “106 & Park.”

Ja Rule (@jarule) opening his set at Hot in Heere festival in Toronto



📹: @stainlessreal pic.twitter.com/DyB0tLAVWR — TheHipHopGuru (@thhguru) June 25, 2023

The post also included a screenshot of an article highlighting fans making fun of Ja Rule’s entrance.

Fans in the comment section of 50’s since-deleted post found it hilarious and left more funny remarks. One commented, “Trolling this n—a for 20 years is crzy.” “50 that dude in the GTA lobby that’s gonna keep wasting you every time you respawn,” echoed another.

“Because his career’s on life support?? is that it,” one asked.

Ja seemingly responded to 50’s latest jab on Twitter, where he wrote, “All this back and forth on the internet n—a we don’t tennis that…”

He’s clearly less focused on 50’s mouth and more on his actions, telling him, “YOU GOTTA DO SOMETHING!!! #RENTFREE.”

He then retweeted another user who claimed that “@50cent is obsessed with Ja from 1999.”

@50cent is obsessed with Ja from 1999. It's like he's mad cuz he never be part of the big Def Jam 99 Area, he went after every big Name from Jay-Z to Nas. And now he constantly try to Mock Ja rule and MurderInc. For Me the only reason why he can't get over it, it's FEAR. — Dr Bettayeb D (@BettayebDr) June 29, 2023

Regardless of 50 and the naysayers, Ja appears to be proud of his performance, as he’s been busy sharing photos and videos from his big weekend. He might have fumbled in some fans’ eyes in Toronto, but he received praise for his performance at the BET Awards.

“We gotta stop acting like ja rule wasn’t great,” one Twitter user wrote along with a clip of him performing “Put It On Me” from the awards show. “He has everybody on their feet with only ONE of his hits!” another agreed.

Ja and 50 began beefing in 1999 after the former was allegedly robbed by an associate of the latter. However, during a recent interview, Ja told The Shade Room that despite 50’s continued jabs their beef isn’t really that serious anymore.