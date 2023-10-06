Kanye West Allegedly Instructs Wife Bianca Censori to ‘Never Speak,’ Controls What She Is Allowed to Eat and Wear

According to reports, Kanye West allegedly has strict rules his wife, Bianca Censori, must follow. Ye and the model reportedly wed in Pala Alto, California, last December, just one month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

Insiders tell the Daily Mail that Ye has convinced Censori that they are “royal” and that she should “never speak.” The 46-year-old recording artist also reportedly dictates what the model wears and what food she is allowed to eat.

Trending Today:

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” claimed the source. “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”

The anonymous insider also believes that Censori has been brainwashed, saying that the Australian architectural designer has “no mind of her own anymore” and “obeys” what Ye tells her to do.

The couple has been seen wearing bizarre outfits out in public and caused a stir in Italy after Censori was photographed wearing a pair of tights with no shirt as she covered her bosom with a pillow.

“She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal,” continued the source.

Censori is also accused of cutting off most of her friends and family since she married West.

“A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” said the source. “She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f—k off’ when they tried to ask if she was OK. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

The source said Censori, once “outspoken” and a “social butterfly,” is now “stuck, and her friends are trying to save her” from Ye’s antics and from trying to turn her into Kardashian.

“Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim, almost like Kim 2.0,” said the source. “The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye, he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.”

Censor and West do not yet have children. Ye and Kardashian share four children: 10-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago, Psalm, 4.

Read The Original Story Here.