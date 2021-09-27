‘It Was Time’: Cynthia Bailey Announces Departure from ‘RHOA’ After 11 Years

Cynthia Bailey announced on Monday, Sept. 27, that she is leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after 11 years on the show.

The 54-year-old’s departure comes months after rumors began circulating about a cast shakeup that involved a few current members leaving “RHOA.”

Cynthia Bailey announces she is leaving “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after 11 years. Photo:@cynthiabailey/Instagram

Bailey, who has been a part of the franchise since 2010, wrote, “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

She continued the upload by thanking NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for “over a decade of partnership.” The former reality star also went on to thank all of her “RHOA” co-stars for 11 “unbelievable” years of her life.

“Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!

I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

Bailey ended the post by thanking her fans while anticipating her “new chapter” outside of the Atlanta franchise.”Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.”

As news about the model’s departure went viral, many fans expressed how it was time for Bailey to leave the series especially after getting married to television host Mike Hill last year.

“Yes move on chile be married and happy lol.”

“It’s time. Focus on your marriage and happiness! ❤️.”

“Cynthia had a great run on RHOA, despite what fans have to say Cynthia was a core part of what made the show a huge success.”

“Good for her 👏🏾 Cynthia got her happy ending and it’s now time to move on!”

“The end of an era but it was time 😫.”

Bailey is the latest star to leave “RHOA.” Both Nene Leakes and Eva Marcille announced their departures in 2020.