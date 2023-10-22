‘He Has an Addiction’: Lamar Odom Offers Nene Leakes’ Son Bryson a Stay at His Rehab Center Following His Release from Jail for Drug Possession

Nene Leakes’ oldest son, Bryson Bryant, reportedly has been released from jail after being caught with Fentanyl. Now it appears as if the young adult has received a helping hand from someone who knows that life all too well.

According to reports, former NBA player Lamar Odom reached out to the 33-year-old in an attempt to offer him treatment at one of his rehab facilities.

Per RadarOnline, Odom is good friends with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and extended help her son’s way. The pair starred in BET’s “College Hill” reality series together in 2022. The outlet suggested Leakes has not yet gotten back to the basketball player, who supposedly believes that a recovery clinic would benefit Bryant positively.

Cameras were rolling as Dreamdoll, India Love, Big Freeda, Ray J, Nene Leakes, and Lamar Odom are filming a “College Hill” reboot. pic.twitter.com/5XKaoKKU1l — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) March 5, 2022

Odom knows firsthand what it’s like to struggle with substance abuse, as he is a recovering addict. The two-time NBA champion previously has spoken out about his use of hard drugs such as cocaine. In 2015, he had a near-fatal overdose after mixing cocaine, cognac and cannabis at a Nevada brothel.

During his intense hospital visit, Odom suffered 12 seizures and six strokes, with his heart stopping twice. He was able to make a full recovery and has become an activist for folks who struggle with sobriety.

Earlier this year, Odom launched the Odom Wellness Treatment Center, which is partnered with Vanity Wellness Center. The treatment center acts as a safe haven for those who are recovering addicts and need a place to stay.

As previously reported, Bryant was arrested back in July and charged with fentanyl possession while he was in Gwinnett County, Georgia. When officers arrived on the scene, they claimed to have found a “small plastic page that contained a white powdery substance” lying on the center console of his car. That substance reportedly later tested as fentanyl.

During the arrest, Bryant reportedly used his younger brother, Brentt Leakes’, name and was later charged with giving a false name.

Weeks after the Bryant Leakes’ arrest, Leakes gave an update on his health while speaking to Carlos King on his podcast.

“He’s doing okay,” the reality star said. “He needs rehabilitation. He needs a lot of counseling. Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions.”

Leakes then confirmed, “He has an addiction. He’s been struggling with it for years. He’s been in rehab for a couple times, and he still has come back out and relapsed.”

The 55-year-old noted that while she will never “wash” her hands of Bryant, he has to be the one who’s ready to become clean.

Bryant was previously arrested in 2010, once for controlled substance abuse and possession of a deadly weapon and then another for marijuana drug possession. He was then arrested again in 2011 reportedly for stealing razors from Walmart.