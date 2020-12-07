‘I Respect It’: Cynthia Bailey Discusses Nene Leakes Rejecting Her Wedding Invitation Ahead of Season 13 Premiere of ‘RHOA’

Cynthia Bailey opened up during an interview with Us Weekly on Dec. 3 about her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Nene Leakes denying her wedding invitation. The mother of one was promoting the show’s Dec. 6 season premiere.

Bailey, who married sportscaster Mike Hill back in October, revealed she invited Leakes because the former reality star met Hill first before anyone else. The model said, “I did invite her to the wedding. She didn’t come, and that’s just pretty much where it is. I respect it. She was one of the first to meet Mike.” She added, “Mike and I had a conversation about that [and we] just said, You know what? It just doesn’t feel right not to invite her.”

(L-R_ Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey. Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram

The “RHOA” star mentioned it would’ve been great to see her former friend celebrate her nuptials. “Because she was around during the early stages when I met my husband, it just would’ve been nice to see her and [her husband] Gregg.” The television personality admitted she respected the 52-year-old’s decision not to come to her wedding, saying she wasn’t “pressuring” Leakes.

Bailey added that she extended the invitation because it felt good. “I just do things that make me feel good. And however the person responds, I’m fine with it. I receive it.”

Leakes, who was an longtime cast member of the franchise since its debut in 2008, announced she was leaving the show in September following failed contract negotiations. Although the entrepreneur had been featured as a guest star in the past, this season will be the first time she’ll be completely absent from the hit Bravo series.

Bailey told Us Weekly that despite her rocky relationship with her former co-star, she wishes Leakes the absolute best. “My friendship [with NeNe] is not in the same place that it used to be, I wish her well. If I ran into her at Costco tomorrow, I’d be like, ‘Hey, oh my god, how are you?’ For me, I live in a place of respect in regards to that relationship.”

Season 13 of “RHOA” debuted Sunday, Dec. 6.