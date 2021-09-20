‘Long Over Due’: Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey’s Reunion Sends Shock Waves Across Social Media

Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey‘s reunion stunned “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans on Sept. 19 because of the pair’s ongoing feud.

The rift began during the season 11 finale of “RHOA” after Bailey seemingly invited Leakes’ arch-nemesis Kenya Moore to an event without informing her. Although the women ultimately made up the following season, their friendship wasn’t fully repaired.

Nene Leakes (center) stunned fans by revealing her reunion with Cynthia Bailey (left) as the women gathered alongside Marlo Hampton (right) at The Linnethia Lounge. @neneleakes/Instagram

In recent weeks, many “RHOA” alums, including Bailey and Moore put aside their differences with Leakes after she revealed her husband Gregg Leakes was dying from colon cancer. Gregg succumbed after his lengthy battle on Sept. 1 at the age of 66. The following week, Leakes held a “Celebration of Life” memorial where her former co-stars as well as family and friends attended.

Leakes’ reunion post that included Bailey alongside Marlo Hampton showcased the three women hanging out at The Linnethia Lounge. The 53-year-old captioned the upload with a message thanking everyone for their continued love and support following Gregg’s passing. “Fun times @thelinnethialounge It was crazy packed Packed Packed last nite @marlohampton @cynthiabailey @lamarodom I will post more pics in my story.”

She added, “Thanks to all of you that are coming out showing love & dropping off gifts! I love you and i love the gifts! Please work wit me as i be having highs & lows! Trying to adjust to my new normal so i may not always be present in the moment❤️.” Shortly after Leakes shared the post, Bailey expressed how their gathering was “long over due.”

Cynthia Bailey comments how her reunion with Nene Leakes was “long over due” following their time together at The Linnethia Lounge.Photo:@neneleakes/Instagram

She wrote as she sent well-wishes Leakes’ way, “Last night was incredible and long over due. Love, grace & positive energy. Continued prayers to you & your family.🙏🏽😘”

As Leakes’ upload went viral many people pointed out how ecstatic they were to see the women come together. One even stated they hoped Leakes and Bailey could rebuild their friendship.

“Sad that it took death to bring them back because Cynthia love herself some Nene we all know that I believe they will be back together on TV soon.”

“I love her and Cynthia together to me there friendship is more genuine & solid ♥️♥️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love them together.”

“Seeing you and Cynthia together shows putting differences aside, because love & support matters most when life gets really real! ❤️.”

“Glad to see pictures of her and Cynthia together, hopefully they can rebuild their friendship.”