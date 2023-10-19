‘She Doesn’t Market to the General Public’: BeyHive Attacks Fan Who Blames Beyoncé’s Marketing Team for ‘Failing’ Commercial Partnerships

A Beyoncé fan was dragged by his fellow BeyHive members after he posted a lengthy rant blaming the “Halo” singer and her marketing team for her failing at commercial relationships.

The fan was responding to a video reposted by Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé’s management, production, and entertainment company, about the singer’s upcoming Renaissance tour movie, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.”

The video was captioned, “Welcome to KNTY Channel 4 News, your official home for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ updates. Make sure to secure your tickets and stay tuned for the latest — straight from the source.”

Trending Today:

Beyoncé’s marketing team gets called out for lack of commercial partnerships. (Photo: @Beyonce/Instagram)

The fan replied to the post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and complained that Parkwood’s marketing efforts were too little, too late, by only targeting Beyoncé super fans instead of marketing to the general public.

“Beyoncé and her team are a master class at how to fail at marketing,” he wrote. “Parkwood posting is only going to reach the super fans. Beyonce posting is only going to reach her fans. This is why her commercial partnerships fail. She doesn’t market to the general public.”

Beyoncé and her team are a master class at how to fail at marketing. Parkwood posting is only going to reach the super fans. Beyonce posting is only going to reach her fans. This is why her commercial partnerships fail. She doesn’t market to the general public. https://t.co/JVHnW2TsSO — Tyler (@themoneyfindsme) October 17, 2023

In subsequent tweets, the fan stated that most of the 42-year-old’s hardcore fans already have their tickets, and the focus should now be on non-fans.

“If Beyoncé gave half a s—t about marketing and built a competent team of marketing professionals, she would be three times as commercially successful as she is now,” he wrote. “She grew and added new dancers. It’s time for new marketing professionals because her team lets her down every time.”

The BeyHive quickly gathered the X user and defended Beyoncé and her marketing team.

“Beyonce don’t need to promote to half-ass fans, baby! If you a real deal fan, you would know when s—t drops you would get emails and s—t,” one BeyHive member wrote. “BeyHive is a free membership. Her team never lets her down. Mama SELLS OUT EVERY TIME! You snooze u lose baby.”

“This is you wanting more for her,” added another fan. “Ever think that whatever she’s getting commercially is what she wants to get?”

“Her team only does what she tells them to do,” echoed someone else. “Maybe that’s just the way she does business. Beyoncé is loaded and super successful, regardless. Technically, nobody is letting her down. She’s just not chasing commercial success.”

After seeing their comments, the Beyoncé critic responded to his fellow BeyHive members, assuring that he was only offering his opinion.

“I forgot how much y’all like to tussle on this bird app. Y’all in the quotes tearing my ass UP. It was just an opinion. I didn’t mean to divide the hive. please, everyone, let’s calm down,” he wrote.

I forgot how much y’all like to tussle on this bird app. Y’all in the quotes tearing my ass UP 😭. It was was just an opinion, I didn’t mean to divide the hive. please everyone let’s calm down. pic.twitter.com/uWp0ks4iKF — Tyler (@themoneyfindsme) October 18, 2023

The “Break My Soul” singer recently partnered with Tiffany & Co. According to Forbes, the 184-year-old jewelry brand is marketing to a younger audience and selected Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z as the new faces of the brand.

The singer’s recent Renaissance World Tour raked in $579 million. On Oct. 12, Beyoncé released Ivy Park Noir, her final Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas.

After showcasing pieces from the line at her Kansas City, Missouri, tour stop, the singer posted to Instagram, “Felt great to design and wear the final IVY PARK drop (with adidas) on the final show of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. The Blackout. IVY PARK NOIR dropping Oct 12.”

Beyoncé has yet to reveal her future plans for the brand.

Read the Original Story Here.