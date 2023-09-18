Tiffany Haddish Blames It on the Alcohol, Says She was Too Drunk and ‘Moving Aggressively’ In Clips of Her Chasing Shakira at the VMAs

Tiffany Haddish has addressed the criticism she received for chasing Shakira around backstage at MTV’s Video Music Awards, which aired on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The comedian’s clapback came after the X account @PopCrave shared a video of Haddish screaming “Shakira, Shakira” in a Spanish accent as she followed the Colombian star throughout the establishment.

Tiffany Haddish thanks trolls for helping her realize how “popular” she is following Shakira video. (Pictured: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

The verified account also added two images of the “Girls Trip” actress photobombing the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress on two different occasions. The first image featured Shakira posing beside fellow Colombian singer Karol G and the second flick showed Shakira on the pink carpet holding her Vanguard award.

Shakira was awarded the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which celebrates an artist’s impact on music videos within the industry.

This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did to much All of y’all better be buying @shakira new album!

This experience has Aloud me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions… Thank You 🙏🏽 Shana Tova — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 15, 2023

Haddish soon received notice of the tweet and replied, “This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did to much All of y’all better be buying @shakira new album! This experience has Aloud me to realize how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions… Thank you Shana Tova.”

Her response was met with mixed reviews from X users who felt as if Haddish’s actions were extra and users who thought that she was simply enjoying herself.



“This is your problem, you don’t read the room. It’s not about you being “popular”, you’re being called out because you’re annoying lol plain and simple. You don’t think screaming while following her and ruining her photos is a bit much? Like have some decorum girl…”

“You did what everybody would do PLUS you were having some fun and not acting like you were in a funeral. Thanks for making the whole things super funny.”

“1.Shakira does NOT need help with sales she is a global icon. 2.*allowed 3. Be open to constructive criticism, this behavior was corny & juvenile 4. You don’t need to be ON all the time,was your intention to be funny? 5. You make it hard to root for you as a bw. 6. Take it easy.”

Haddish also addressed her action of “moving aggressively” toward Shakira while speaking on Hot 97’s radio show, “Ebro in the Morning.” During the interview, the Emmy Award winner confessed to being heavily inebriated by the time the VMAs ended and the after-parties began.

“I’m sippin’ on the tequila and then I don’t remember nothing after that,” she admitted. “I wake up in the morning. I’m like, ‘What happened to me last night?’ ”

When asked about her chasing down Shakira, Haddish noted, “I was power walking, I can’t run in six-inch heels.” She continued, “I was moving aggressively and I just wanted to have a quick conversation with her.”

The 43-year-old then confirmed having a conversation with Shakira about music once she was finally able to catch up to her.

“I was telling her like I would love to get into that Latin market,” said Haddish. “I would love to like even if you didn’t want to get on a track with me at all. I would love to just be a background dancer in your video or something. I’ma tell you right now Shakira my hips don’t lie.”

Though Haddish is known for her comedic abilities, she’s also voiced her passion for music. She recently dropped a new single titled “Till The Club Closes” which features musical artists Lil Jon, Fivio Foreign and Begetz.

