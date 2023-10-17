‘Karen Please Take a Seat’: Black Twitter Rushes to the Defense of Alicia Keys After White TikToker Suggests Singer Sides with Hamas Terrorists

Black Twitter is pumping the brakes on the hate train headed toward Alicia Keys after her seemingly innocent post about wanting to paraglide was misconstrued as a show of support for the U.S.- and Israeli-designated terrorist group Hamas.

The offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood and Israel have been at war for over a week, though the conflict between Israel and Palestine dates back decades. Hamas executed a surprise attack on Israeli territory on Oct. 7, capturing citizens and killing thousands.

According to NPR, the militia used paragliders as part of their invasion. Their objective is reportedly to overthrow Israeli control of the Gaza Strip and to create a free Palestinian state.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Keys shared a post on social media asking her fans and followers what they’d do if fear were not an option. The post read, “Question: What would u do if you weren’t afraid of anything??? Tell me your truth….I’ve had my eyes on Paragliding.” She accompanied it with a photo of herself in a green motorsport jacket gazing off into the distance, seemingly in deep reflection.

Influencer and former “Real Housewives of New York” cast member Elizabeth Savetsky shared Keys’ post on TikTok, insisting that the singer’s paragliding mention was covertly amplifying Hamas.

“That’s a signal to let us know that she stands with the terrorists Hamas. We’re not stupid. We see right through you,” said Savetsky in the now-viral video.

“You think you’re so sneaky, so sly, signaling to all the supporters of Hamas. Let me ask you something, Alicia. You perform at festivals like Coachella, can you imagine if the people at your shows were just pillaged, raped, murdered, kidnapped? How would that make you feel? What do you stand for? I’m very confused,” she continued.

Black Twitter comes to the defense of Alicia Keys after white TikToker suggests the singer sides with Hamas terrorists. (Photos: @Aliciakeys/Instagram; @Lizzysavetsky/TikTok)

Her latter remarks were made in regard to armed Hamas members infiltrating the Supernova Sukkot Music Festival. At least 260 people were killed, and several others were held hostage. Bystander footage of the frighteningly horrific assault has since surfaced online.

Savetsky concluded, “These people at this concert were innocent civilians. They were promoters of peace and lovers of music, and you want them dead.”

Black America we were standing solidarity with our sister, Alicia Keys. A racist white nationalist/Karen/Zionist trying to endanger her life. My claiming that she’s a supporter of terrorism,. And anyone knows her is one of the most beautiful soul there is pic.twitter.com/VWz9tTfp6E — Don Salmon (@dijoni) October 17, 2023

Keys has since deleted her post and addressed the misconstrued message.

She explained in her Instagram Story, “The post I shared earlier was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives. My heart has been breaking….I pray for and stand for peace.”

Fans have rallied in support of Keys, feigning off the claims launched against her.

“Black America, we were standing in solidarity with our sister, Alicia Keys. A racist white nationalist/Karen/Zionist trying to endanger her life by claiming that she’s a supporter of terrorism. Anyone knows her is one of the most beautiful soul there is,” read one tweet.

Another supporter defended Keys with her own words from past interviews. In 2013, Keys spoke with Buzzfeed about her fear of heights and dislike of roller coaster rides. “I think there’s a window of time where it’s excitement, and then it’s ruined, and it’s over. So now I’m scared of heights,” she explained. When asked if she would ever consider hang gliding, she said, “I don’t think so, but maybe. I definitely wouldn’t go skydiving. Hell no. Why would you want to do that to yourself?”

In a 2021 “Breakfast Club” appearance, she spoke about being open to a more controlled version soaring through the sky.

“Me and you can probably do like this more parasailing vibe,” Keys told Charlamagne Tha God.

Paragliding and parasailing, though similar, vary in that the latter is attached to a boat as the glider is harnessed to a parachute-type canopy; paragliding is sometimes motorized and puts the glider in control of their canopy and direction of travel.

Another X user wrote, “Whoever she is, she better chill! We riding for @aliciakeys. On top of that, does she not know American History? Karen, please take a seat, love.”

Several celebrities have begun to speak out, condemning the violence that has cost more than 2,600 people in the region their lives. Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire was especially vocal in ripping public figures and the Black Lives Matter movement for remaining mum on the humanitarian crisis.