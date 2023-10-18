‘Someone Just Got Fired’: UK Magazine Gets It All Wrong By Misquoting Halle Bailey, Leaving Fans Suspecting She’s Married and Expecting Her First Child with DDG

A UK magazine has made a costly error after falsely reporting that singer and actress Halle Bailey was married and pregnant.

The “Little Mermaid” star has been dating YouTuber-turned-rapper DDG for nearly two years but her name is constantly dragged through the mud by fans who believe the actress and rapper might not be on the same level.

Fans have been suspicious that Bailey is expecting for weeks after spotting her in baggy or loose clothing when out and about with her boo and at award ceremonies. Therefore the mixup between the two vocalists just added more fuel to the fire.

Glamour UK magazine incorrectly placed a quote from singer Leigh Anne Pinnock about motherhood and marriage in a new interview with Bailey. Both women were named as one of Glamour’s Women Of The Year 2023, and at the ceremony Bailey won the Gen-Z Game Changer Award.

But social media fans had already begun to grab screenshots of the article, with fans weighing in about Bailey expecting their first child.

Fans suspect Halle Bailey and DDG got married and are expecting their first child following misquote in UK magazine article. (Photos: @hallebailey/Instagram; @glamouruk)

The screenshot shows the quote, “Being a mum, being newly married – there’s the positive side of it, but also the negative. I want to show that although things might look perfect from the exterior, that’s not always the case.”

Fans initially responded with celebratory messages such as, “Halle pregnant AND married??? congrats to her fr,” and “Halle is really pregnant by that man… Congrats sista.”

Glamour Magazine seems to have incorrectly placed a quote from their interview with Leigh Anne on their interview with Halle Bailey, which implied that Halle was married to DDG and expecting their first child. pic.twitter.com/qHB2a7DcjE — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 18, 2023

But their reaction quickly changed after finding the outlet made a big mistake, with many calling for the magazine’s editor to be fired.

Two said, “So nobody proofread that article before they publish it?” and “Someone just got fired.” A third wrote, “Yeah that editor needs to go. How do you make that mistake????” Believing that Bailey still may be pregnant, one individual said, “They’re not married we cheered!!!! but she’s still having his baby.”

The 23-year-old has yet to respond to the magazine mishap, but her boyfriend appears to be playing into fans’ games.

worried about me so much they forgot to live their own lives 🖤 FOCUS pic.twitter.com/Aq67ly07Ed — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) October 17, 2023

On Oct. 17, the date the article was originally published, the video game streamer tweeted, “updated my bio to clear up confusion” after social media users referred to him as a “bum.” DDG updated his bio on X, which now reads “Rich bum.”

In response to a fan who said, “He’s not a bum! He got his family out the hood with a Youtube channel!!!,” DDG added, “The way folks talk about me on here you’d think I killed somebody. I literally be chillin.”

Bailey sparked pregnancy rumors last month after attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a backless loose orange halter gown that draped past her feet.

Many assumed the oversized dress was used to cover her growing belly. At Pandora’s party during New York Fashion Week, she was spotted wearing a black blazer dress that featured a deep V-cut but stopped before her stomach.

Most recently, Bailey was spotted wearing a large dark gray sweater with a red shirt underneath and baggy gray sweatpants. Still she has yet to respond to any of the rumors surrounding her allegedly pregnancy.

If she is expecting, this makes Bailey and DDG’s first child together and separately.

