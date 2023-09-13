Ratchet Behavior, Family Affairs, and Pregnancy Rumors: Here Are Seven Memorable Moments from the 2023 MTV VMAs That Have Everybody Talking

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards delivered yet another unforgettable night with star-studded attendees, epic performances, and saucy backstage interactions. The iconic award show was jam-packed with moments that will be remembered forever.

Here are the top seven memorable moments from the night.

Megan Thee Stallion Vs. Justin Timberlake

Behind-the-scenes footage from the VMAs captured Megan Thee Stallion waving her fingers at Justin Timberlake and appearing to have words with the pop legend. In the video, which has been circulating online, Timberlake has a straight face, which sparked the assumption the two artists had some sort of unkind interaction.

However, everything is not what it seems. According to a source close to the situation, no altercation between the two took place. In fact, the interaction was the exact opposite.

“Meg loves Justin,” the source told ET Online. “She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting, and she was excited.”

The “Bongos” rapper later took to social media with a fun-filled video featuring the “SexyBack” vocalist to also clear up any false rumors about a possible argument.

“I just talk with my hands lol @justintimberlake love ya,” Megan wrote in a post on Instagram.

Halle Bailey and Yung Miami Ignite Pregnancy Rumors

Amongst the dazzling pink carpeted looks, two other celebs managed to be the talk of the town due to their chosen ensembles. Halle Bailey rocked a gorgeous orange halter gown which loosely fell over her stomach. She paired the bright-colored dress with gold accessories and a black handbag, which can be seen covering her stomach in a now-viral video.

Many social media investigators suggested that the oversized outfit and bag placement were used to hide her seemingly poking belly.

The allegations are whooping Halle’s ass 🫠

pic.twitter.com/1GyeDT4Osw — Putty™️ (@QuanTurrell) September 13, 2023

As for Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, she rocked a black bodysuit with a bikini-style bottom in the front and long and flowy floor-length sleeves. The City Girl rapper sparked conversation after a few fans thought that her fashionable outfit revealed a baby bump.

While “The Little Mermaid” actress has remained mum concerning any pregnancy rumors, Yung Miami leaned into them, even retweeting a post on X that asked, “Is Caresha pregnant?”

Saweetie Claps Back at Teleprompter Jokes

It looks like the self-proclaimed Icy Girl had a difficult time during her debut as an MTV VMAs red carpet correspondent. In several viral videos, Saweetie can be seen struggling to read the teleprompter while stumbling over her words and at times missing her cue to speak.

Social media had a field day with the videos of Saweetie fumbling over her words and after an outfit change, the “My Type” rapper came back on stage where she addressed the online chatter.

“What’s up, y’all, it’s me again,” she said. “And y’all better stop making my lil’ stutter video go viral. I see what you doing. Anyways, let’s try it again.”

By the time Saweetie called out the jokesters about the slip-up, her stutter video had already done numbers online.

The A-list Performance In Honor of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Several celebrities rocked the stage with their jaw-dropping performances, but the final performance is what maybe engraved in fans’ memories.

The popular music awards show dedicated its last performance slot to hip-hop legends such as Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Grandmaster Flash, Doug E. Fresh, Nicki Minaj, Run-D.M.C, Slick Rick, the Furious Five, Nicki Minaj, who acted as host of the big night. The living legends took audience members on a trip through hip-hop history as they performed a medley of songs that shaped the culture.

The explosive performance featured snippets from iconic songs such as “The Message,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Itty Bitty Piggy,” “The Show (Oh, My God!)” and more.

Diddy Made His VMAs Segment a Family Affair

Sean “Diddy” Combs gave fans feelings of nostalgia as he took over the stage and performed several of his iconic hits such as “Bad Boy for Life,” “I’ll Be Missing You,” and “I Need A Girl” in front of an amped-up crowd.

During his blazing performance, the Love Records founder brought out his son Christian “King” Combs, as well as his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, his “Shawty Wop” Yung Miami, and singer Keyshia Cole. The last time fans saw Diddy on the VMAs stage was in 2005 when he hosted the award show.

Following his set, Diddy was presented with the respected Global Icon Award. He was handed the statue by his eldest daughter, Chance Combs, who accompanied Mary J. Blige onstage to present the music mogul with the award.

The Bad Boy Records CEO made sure Chance, Christian, D’Lia, and Jessie were right by his side as he accepted the accolade. His two older sons, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, were spotted cheering for their father from the crowd.

Diddy also has an almost 1-year-old daughter, Love Sean Combs, with a woman named Dana Tran.

Selena Gomez Reacts to Chris Brown Being Nominated for a VMA

It appeared as if Selena Gomez was not a big Chris Brown fan. Recent video footage from the show showed the “Calm Down” singer scrunching up her face when Brown’s name was mentioned as one of the nominees for “Best R&B” song.

Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown being nominated at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/ngx4Ep8aD5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

Though the “Under The Influence” crooner ultimately lost to SZA’s song “Shirt,” many fans wondered why Gomez made such a disgusted look after hearing his name.

While neither celebrity has publicly addressed the video, Brown wrote “Let me mind my business” in an InstagramStory.

One hour later, Gomez uploaded a message that read, “I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love.”

Chris Brown and Selena Gomez share cryptic messages on Instagram. @chrisbrownofficial/Instagram, @selemagomez/Instagram

Sukihana’s VMAs Debut Derails as Fans Zoom In on Her Black Carpet

Rapper Sukihana is best known for her raunchy song lyrics, extreme antics, and un-bothered attitude, and that’s exactly what she brought to the VMAs while making her black carpet debut.

It looked as if the “Casamigos” artist enjoyed her night out as she crawled on the ground, and twerked while posing for professional photos.

First time at Vmas they knew who I was when they invited me pic.twitter.com/FYobFZr8yg — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) September 13, 2023

“First time at the Vmas they knew who I was when they invited me,” she wrote on X. Many social media users agreed with Sukihana, suggesting that who she is was the reason why she was backstage and not spotted on the ceremony’s official pink carpet.

Though these aren’t the only events that occurred on Tuesday night, these viral moments have taken over nearly every virtual conversation.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.