Halle Bailey Claps Back at Folks Starting Rumors About Her Pregnancy with Photo of Her Baby Boy, Halo: ‘The World Is Desperate to Know You’

Singer and actress Halle Bailey has announced that she and her rapper boyfriend, DDG, are now parents. Taking to Instagram, Bailey shared the news with her 7.9 million followers, introducing her son, Halo, to the world.

The new mom, one-half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle, posted a photograph featuring the infant’s hand cradled in both his parents’ hands. Notably, the baby boy is wearing a gold bracelet with his name HALO in all capital letters engraved in it.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned.

Adding, “Welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

Months of speculation about her sudden weight gain in her nose, baggy clothing, as well as her slow movement, and a crying baby in the background of a Christmas video had fans wondering if she was pregnant, showing just how desperate people were to know the truth.

In December, “The Little Mermaid” star, who also received backlash from many about being Black and playing the European classical character, blasted people for body shaming her.

“I just also wanna say I’m so very grateful for my real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies and loving,” Bailey wrote on her Instagram story in December, according to USA Today. “Being under a microscope is not easy but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously, I appreciate you.”

The dropping of the picture left the world agog.

“Halle almost pulled off a Kerry Washington… she gave in too soon.. I still don’t even know what the hands of Kerry’s kids look like lol,” one post read.

Now, Bailey’s supporters were able to jump in on the celebration with her.

While most of the remarks gave some sort of “congratulations,” there were many folks such as acting moms Tia Mowry, Porsha Williams, and her “The Color Purple” co-star, Taraji P. Henson, who welcomed Bailey to parenthood, reminding her of the responsibility of being a mom.

“Welcome to motherhood! It’s hard and rewarding at the same time! Congrats beautiful,” a comment read. “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. congrats, mama!” added Nicki Minaj, who confirmed her pregnancy two weeks after giving birth.

One person applauded the singer for keeping her pregnancy close to her vest, writing, “I love you kept it private and sacred. Love this for you!!!” Another said, “Your terms is the only way anyone needed to know anything and I’m glad you did it just like that!

Then there were those with wisecracks, asking, “Did Beyonce clear his name?”

Like Halle, Beyoncé had rumors swirling around her pregnancy, including some people saying that she didn’t carry her children.

Bey’s protégée wasn’t the only one doting about the baby and how little Halo has changed the couple’s lives.

wow 🥹2023 is a year i will never ever forget ♥️looking back on this year i can’t believe this is my life, i’m so thankful to God 💕🥲also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let’s bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it 👼🏽❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/yFCvfC5LDT — Halle (@HalleBailey) January 1, 2024

New dad DDG, an artist who gained his fame through social media and has been relentlessly mauled in the press for his relationship with one of America’s princesses, wrote on his Instagram, “My biggest blessing by far son son.. Never been so in love. Baby halo.”

Just as the new father, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., expressed his love for his son, he did so for the mother of his child in a romantic tribute that he dropped for her 22nd birthday.

She too seems to be smitten, telling the world that their romance started after he took a chance and DM’d her. The rest is history.

Bailey and DDG officially confirmed their relationship in March 2022.