Black Twitter Came Together to Rail on a Racist Podcaster Who Called Halle Bailey ‘Ugly and Compared Her to E.T., Her Boyfriend DDG Responds

Black Twitter is showing no mercy for “Slightly Offensive” podcaster Elijah Schaffer over his history of racist remarks and critical assessment of Halle Bailey’s beauty. A March 3 tweet by the white social media personality comparing the young entertainer to E.T. sparked a united front to trash him and has more than 6.4 million impressions and thousands of comments.

He titled a post “The new Little Mermaid actress” along with an image of Bailey as well as Steven Spielberg’s ’80s extraterrestrial. No one was off limits in the reactions, as Schaffer’s mom and his girlfriend were pulled into the hot topic.

Podcaster Elijah Schaffer’s racist feelings towards Black women resurface after he targets Halle Bailey. (Photos: @hallebailey/Instagram; Slightly Offensive/YouTube.)

“Look like your mother with a tan. She is really ugly bro,” wrote an X user who also shared an image of the controversial Gateway Pundit personality and his mom smiling on what appeared to be graduation day.

When he explained that his mother had some facial disfigurement from a rare cancer after having “60% of her soft tissue removed & huge portions of her jaw carved out in 3 life saving surgeries,” he was still not shown sympathy.

Instead, his response was met with a comment that read, “This what a lot you cowards do. Disrespect women then play victim when your women get disrespected back. Stop it with the white fragility, nobody knew your mom passed. I hope she wasn’t alive when you caught that sexual assault charge.”

Schaffer threatened legal action over the latter “defamatory” statement as a community note revealed that he was fired from The Blaze in 2022 following an investigation into an accusation that he groped a female colleague’s breast at a film premiere without her consent. “This your girl? Damn. I see why you are mad,” wrote another person who posted side-by-side images of Bailey and Schaffer’s girlfriend.

DDG goes after Elijah Schaffer after he attacked his wife & mother of his Kids 😬 pic.twitter.com/bVB8mw3Cb5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 4, 2024

The cooking session heated up when rapper DDG, the boyfriend and father of Halle’s newborn son, Halo, chimed in. “I’m smokin on yo dead a– mama that dumb b—ch should’ve got a better doctor LMFAO,” he wrote.

The “Famous” artist then captioned a selfie of himself smoking a blunt with Schaffer’s mom’s face photoshopped at the end. “Ngl this s—t gas” he captioned it while making sure to tag the conservative.

Schaffer has shared a number of critical posts about Black people, whom he has referred to as thugs on some occasions. As his mentions filled with support for Bailey, he likened the individuals to monkeys and crying Black babies.

All this over a subpar actress having her eyes spread too far apart



Tribalism isn’t a bad thing, but they waste so much time being infuriated with the dumbest shit



While their neighborhoods deteriorate and they continue to spike our crime statistics to unseen levels



Chill — E (@ElijahSchaffer) March 4, 2024

He also tweeted, “I always thought black people were better at being savage online. But I’ve never been more wrong. I can’t understand 90% of their DMs. Incoherent Ebonics. Insults that sound like they’re coming from a retarded 6 year old. Or they just say illegal things. Not surprised there.”

And doubled down on comparing the SAG-nominated actress to E.T. He wrote, “All this over a subpar actress having her eyes spread too far apart. Tribalism isn’t a bad thing, but they waste so much time being infuriated with the dumbest sh-t. While their neighborhoods deteriorate and they continue to spike our crime statistics to unseen levels. Chill.”

Sleuths who took an even deeper dive into his past tweets uncovered that Bailey is one of several other Black celebrities who have been ridiculed with his racist comments. “This man is in a whole one-sided beef with black and biracial women,” wrote an X user. Those women include Michelle Obama, who he said was more a man than him, and Zendaya.

The Disney princess is not new to dealing with racist trolls. From the moment it was revealed that she would be playing Ariel to the end of her press run for “The Little Mermaid” live adaptation, she faced backlash for playing the white mermaid. Instead of feeding into the negativity, she focused on the impact she was making for Black girls and women who felt represented by her portrayal.