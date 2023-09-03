‘If the Mic Don’t Work Your A— Don’t Work’: 50 Says He ‘Fired Everyone’ on His Audio Team Following Microphone Incident and Alleged Altercation Backstage with Lil Wayne

After an eventful week, 50 Cent has commented on social media about the problem-ridden Los Angeles “Final Lap” concert at the Crypto.com Arena. In addition to having mic trouble, a staffer also pushed Lil Wayne, causing him to leave the show without even performing.

During the show, the South Jamaica native had a substantial amount of audio problems, and he was not having it — and his impatience with the tech team resulted in a possible criminal case and a few people losing their jobs.

On his Instagram, the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper posted a screenshot of a RadarOnline story that says, “Lil Wayne Reportedly Scraps Surprise 50 Cent Performance After Backstage Scuffle,” and jokingly captioned, “Damn only thing left is Taylor swift show.”

50 Cent responds after firing his audio team following hurling microphone incident and Lil Wayne storming off stage for similar issues. (Photos: @50cent/Instagram; @liltunechi/Instagram)

“I fired everyone involved in the audio department, if the mic don’t work your ass don’t work here. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” he added.

The comment referenced the technical difficulty he experienced before he threw the mic into the audience, hit a woman, and as a result, is now facing possible criminal charges.

Before taking the stage to join guest performer YG on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 50 Cent’s mic wasn’t working, so he asked for another one. The next mic handed to him failed also. This led him to ask for yet another microphone. As the microphone problems persisted despite multiple attempts, 50 Cent became increasingly frustrated and eventually tossed the microphone into the audience hitting radio personality Bryhana Monegain.

Monegain filed a police report the next day.

The 50 Cent incident is sandwiched in between two other mic incidents. Rappers Cardi B and Lil Wayne also had similar altercations.

Unlike 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, the Bronx bombshell intentionally hurled the mic with the intention of hitting the woman. She believed the woman threw water on her and reacted.

Hollywood Unlocked also reported that Lil Wayne had a mic issue while opening for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ World Tour stop in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1.

During DJ Khaled’s performance, Lil Wayne experienced mic issues, causing interruptions as he stood awkwardly before the crowd while music played in the background.

The sound engineers on deck attempted to fix the audio problems, but the “Lollipop” star still wasn’t happy, holding up the performance even more. Eventually, Weezy thanked the audience and kept it moving.

RELATED: 50 Cent Tosses Mic Into Crowd In L.A. Causing Serious Head Injury to Female Fan

The incident happened only a couple of days after storming from the backstage of the “Final Lap” Los Angeles performance — the same one that 50 Cent threw the mic in the crowd. According to sources, a staffer pushed the artist out of the way, initially not realizing who Wayne was.

“He just stormed out. He was in the building for about 20 minutes total,” an insider said.

While 50 has not addressed why Lil Wayne stormed out, his lawyer has spoken out about the mic-throwing incident.

“Let’s be very clear; as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed,” 50 Cent’s attorney Scott Leemon said in a statement.