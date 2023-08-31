50 Cent Tosses Mic Into Crowd In L.A. Causing Serious Head Injury to Female Fan

50 Cent took a page out of fellow New Yorker Cardi B‘s book during his recent concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 29 at the Crypto.com Arena.

A concertgoer captured videos of the rapper throwing a mic not once but twice into the crowd out of frustration, which reportedly left a woman with a gash on her forehead. One clip shows 50 dancing off to the back of the stage as he reaches out his hand to someone out of the camera’s view.

50 Cent reportedly caused bloody injuries to a woman’s head after throwing a mic off stage. (Photos: @stzy_g/Instagram)

He then walks to the side with a microphone in each hand and reaches out to hand the one in his left hand to another person out of the camera’s view, before chucking it toward the audience. Fif then hands the other mic to another man wearing glasses and walks back on stage to join his special guest, rapper YG.

In a second clip, both men walk back toward the middle of the stage as a visibly frustrated 50 realizes his mic is still not working. He then takes another mic from the man in glasses before he cocks his hand back even further and throws the mic a second time, striking a woman in the head.

It’s unclear if the woman was the target, however, images show her bloody face with a scar and bandage. She now has been identified as Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain.

Neither 50 nor Monegain has addressed the incident publicly, but fans on social media are calling for the “Power” co-creator to be held responsible for injuring someone at his concert.

“He threw that mic hard asf let’s get the calculator.”

“Sue him like he sues everyone else. And make sure you collect ALL YOUR MONEY.”

“Good lawsuit. That was uncalled for. Every action has a reaction + consequence.”

“Y’all talking about money & I’m glad she’s okay…this could’ve been way worse.”

“I’m sure he didn’t mean too. He definitely needs to man up, apologize, & pay for her hospital fees & also extra money for sincerity. I feel bad for her.”

RELATED: Woman Learns the Hard Way That Cardi B Doesn’t Play, Rapper Throws Mic at ‘Jealous’ Fan After She Tosses Drink

Back in July, Cardi B threw a microphone off stage at a female concertgoer who threw a drink at her during her performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas.

Fighting back. Cardi B throws her mic at audience member who tossed a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/STlHeIZP6P — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 30, 2023

“Now if it’s not right for the fans to throw things on stage why tf would it be cool for y’all to throw things into the crowd ?”

D.C. attorney, Dionna Maria Lewis, Esq., also chimed in, in the comments to share some insight on what could happen if Monegain decides to sue the rapper-turned-television mogul.

“As a lawyer who does personal injury… it isn’t about to be all the dreams some of these comments are hoping for,” Lewis began.

“Might there be a bit more than a “normal” payout because of who the negligent person is? Sure, but the “soft life” amount would probably be for less than a year depending on her lifestyle,” she said. “It’s possible 50 may even have an insurance policy that covers this “unusual” conduct.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO.

Lewis continued, “Now if she can medically demonstrate a cracked skull or something severe like that—a threat of a lawsuit is more likely imminent if they numbers to resolve this matter don’t sound right. It’s awful she had/is having this experience nonetheless.”

It’s unclear at the moment if 50 Cent is aware of the injuries he allegedly caused. Hours after the concert, he shared photos of him and his youngest son, Sire, who also attended the concert.